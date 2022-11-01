BONE — The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct its 16th Annual Veterans Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall on Nov. 11.
The ceremony will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a prelude concert starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard will present the colors.
The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and Invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served the nation.
"Veterans of our military services have suffered the discipline to protect the freedoms that we enjoy," High Country MOAA said in a press release. "They have dedicated a part of their life to our country and deserve to be recognized for their patriotism and willingness to serve in war or peace. Please join your neighbors to honor and lift up all Veterans."
