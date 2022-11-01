BONE — The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct its 16th Annual Veterans Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall on Nov. 11. 

The ceremony will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a prelude concert starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard will present the colors.

