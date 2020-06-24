A local chamber of commerce is a vital part to any small town or area, providing support for businesses of all sizes and helping to grow the local economy.
In the High Country, chambers of commerce take on other roles, providing visitors with information they might not see anywhere else. Tapping into the local knowledge and finding the best places to go, a stop by the local chamber is a great way to start a journey anywhere in the High Country.
Ashe County Chamber
of CommerceThe Ashe County Chamber of Commerce can direct travelers through the scenic area of Christmas tree farms, rugged mountain landscapes and the beautiful New River. Headed by Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt, the staff can help answer questions and give suggestions of which attractions to visit, as well as provide visitors with a wide selection of helpful brochures and maps.
The Ashe Chamber also has an online virtual tour of Ashe County, as well as The Venue, a conference area for all needs, and hosts monthly mingles for member businesses through most of the year.
The staff is available to assist visitors to the area Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit 01 North Jefferson Avenue, Suite C. West Jefferson, NC 28694, call (888) 343-2743, email info@AsheChamber.com or visit www.ashechamber.com/contact.php.
Avery County Chamber
of CommerceThe Avery County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center is conveniently located at the Shoppes at Tynecastle at the intersection of N.C. 105 and N.C. 184. The center offers plenty of useful information on lodging, dining, attractions and other businesses located in Avery County.
Aside from helping visitors enjoy the natural wonder of Avery County, the chamber also hosts events such as the Fine Art & Master Crafts Festivals, as well as the renowned Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.
For more information, visit 4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 2, Intersection of N.C. 105 & N.C. 184 Banner Elk, NC 28604, call (828) 898-5605, email chamber@averycounty.com or visit www.averycounty.com.
Banner Elk Chamber
of CommerceLocated in the heart of town, the Banner Elk Chamber of commerce promotes the area as a unique place to work, visit and live. The chamber provides information about area dining, lodging, shopping and attractions. These include the various events held throughout the town such as A Small Town Christmas.
The staff is available to assist visitors to the area Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit 100 W. Main St., Banner Elk N.C., 28604, call (828) 898-395 or go to www.bannerelk.org.
Beech Mountain Chamber
of CommerceAt a unique and impressive elevation of 5,506, Beech Mountain offers plenty of activities and attractions for all ages to enjoy. The area is also tranquil and offers lots of opportunities for quiet and rejuvenating relaxation.
The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
403-A Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain N.C., 28604. (828) 387-9283. chamber@beechmtn.com, www.beechmountainchamber.com.
Blowing Rock Chamber
of CommerceThe Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce knows its community like no other and is always willing to share information with their visitors. Blowing rock is considered one of the crown jewels of the Blue Ridge. The chamber can provide information on various lodging, dining, shopping and recreational activities in the area as well as lists of camping and fishing sites.
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
Visit 132 Park Ave., Blowing Rock N.C., 28605. (828) 295-7851. www.blowingrockncchamber.com,info@blowingrock.com.
Boone Area Chamber of CommerceThe Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the most active chambers in the area and is located conveniently on King Street. The staff is committed to ensuring tourists have a memorable vacation to the area and showing immense support to the the local businesses which travelers love to visit. The chamber is an ideal place to stop for information on area activities, brochures and maps of the community.
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visit 870 W. King St., Suite A, Boone N.C., 28607. (828) 264-2225. www.boonechamber.com. info@boonechamber.com.
