No Man's Land

Women in the outdoor adventure space is the focus of the next installment of the Lees-McRae High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series, “No Man’s Land,” on April 1.

 Graphic submitted

BANNER ELK ─ Women in the outdoor adventure space is the focus of the next installment of the Lees-McRae High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series, “No Man’s Land.” At 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, the fifth part of the 2022−23 series highlighting unique outdoor adventure stories and perspectives will be held at the Outdoor Amphitheater on the college’s South Campus.

Since it was founded in 2015, the No Man’s Land Film Festival (NMLFF) has sought to redefine what it means to be a woman in sports and outdoor adventure and celebrate their participation in and contribution to the field. According to their website, through their films and programming NMLFF seeks to “create safe and inclusive platforms that further champion women, transgender, and gender-fluid communities with grit, hustle, determination, and boundless passion, investing them with the respect, support, and media recognition they deserve.”

