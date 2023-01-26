One of the main kick off events to WinterFest is WinterFeast, which will showcase the diverse and divine culinary experiences of the High Country.
Restaurants from across the area will serve guests in the Garden Room of the historic Green Park Inn. Dinners will be encouraged to try dishes from several popular local restaurants before being invited to the Tea Room to enjoy desserts and cocktails.
The nearly sold out event will host two seatings of guest, with each timeframe seeing 120 guests. Early diners will fill their plates from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. before the dining room is prepared for another round of guests that will take their seats from 7 to 8 p.m.
Six Pence Pub, Vidalia, Story Street Grill, Famous Toastery, Egg Rollin’, El Rincon, Speckled Trout, Best Seller, The Inn at Crestwood, Twigs, Town Tavern and a combined effort of Hellbender, Gideon Ridge and Bistro Roca will serve their specialties, giving guests options from filet mignon to macaroni and cheese.
These popular local restaurants are a piece of the heart of the High Country, offering unique takes on southern classics and putting Appalachian spins on American comfort foods.
When bellies are full and dinner plates are empty, guests will have the opportunity to venture into the sweet world of local delicacies prepared by Blue Deer, The Gamekeeper and Stick Boy Bread Company along with The Spice and Tea Exchange coffee accompaniments from Bald Guy Brew.
Despite these establishments’s big names in the world of foodies, many visitors and locals alike will get the opportunity to try some of these culinary delights for the very first time.
“We’re excited to showcase the different restaurants and different foods that we have around here,” Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Events and Communication John Goheen said. “I don’t think people realize all the hidden gems that are in this town, so this is the whole point of WinterFeast, is to showcase them and let them talk to people about who they are.”
The feast will take place on Jan. 26 with two seatings at Green Park Inn located at 9239 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock.
