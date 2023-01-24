BOONE — Ronnie Hicks, the man accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase on a tractor, was issued more charges related to the incident.
On Jan. 17, Hicks, 43, was initially charged with felony flee/elude arrest, felony assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor resisting public officer, reckless driving-wanton disregard, misdemeanor DWI and a driving left of center infraction. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond for those
On Jan. 22, Hicks was also charged with possession of stolen property, injure building/fence/wall, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, and hit/run leave scene property damage. He was issued a $26,000 secured bond.
The chase started shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when Boone Police officers were dispatched to a call "about a male on a John Deere tractor trying to strike pedestrians and vehicles in the vicinity of 1636 US Hwy 421 S in Boone. Several other calls were received in rapid succession reporting vehicles being struck by the tractor."
The first arriving Boone unit located the tractor at Three Forks Baptist Church in the parking lot. Hicks had pushed a dumpster into the building just prior to the arrival of the officers. When the officers tried to stop Hicks, he refused, and began driving back onto US Hwy 421 S traveling towards Wilkes County which resulted in a low-speed pursuit, according to Boone Police.
Officers tried to use stop sticks but because it’s a tractor, the stop sticks were not effective on the back tires, but did deflate the front two. According to BPD, when Hicks got outside of town into an area that didn’t have any homes or businesses, BPD shot one of the tractor tires in an effort to get the vehicle stopped.
The shooting — from a rifle fired by a Boone officer once the tractor was in an isolated location — came at the chief of police's authorization as they were worried about Parkway School and did not want Hicks to get that far. The use of force was directed at the tractor and not at Hicks, according to Boone Police.
Even with flat tires, Hicks was able to get down Elk Creek Road before he turned down a private drive and ran out of room.Hicks was allegedly brandishing a knife and tried to flee on foot after he came to a stop, according to BPD. A taser was deployed after officers issued verbal commands, but it did not make good contact, according to BPD.
During the chase, Hicks allegedly rammed one of the Boone PD officers vehicles. At least three civilian cars, a dumpster and a church were also hit.
Boone Police will conduct an internal investigation to ensure that the department's policies and procedures regarding use of force were adhered to since a firearm was discharged and will work with the District Attorney.
