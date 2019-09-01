The general store has functioned as the nucleus for small towns in America for more than a hundred years — before, even, there were roads to connect them. Essential to an agrarian society and long before the days of hulking box stores, the general store was vital for the people of any rustic community. These stores held, and the ones that remain today still hold, an extensive assortment of provisions, offering everything from fan belts to candles and cradles to caskets, earning the adage “If you can’t buy it here, you don’t need it.”
A century ago, residents of rural towns, on their way back to the farm, would find themselves at the general store for important food staples and myriad household supplies used for any and all projects. While doing this, customers often spent time conversing at the counter or, more commonly, on the porch — an important feature of any general store that offers space for citizens to connect with one another.
The High Country has made an effort to save its many general stores, as they are as useful today as they were long ago.
These stores practice the philosophy of carrying the basic necessities for members of the community and the ones you will find in the High Country sell seasonal essentials to those that find themselves in the mountains.
Mast General Store
The Mast General Store, located in downtown Boone and Valle Crucis Annex are quite popular in The High Country. Combined, these stores have served the needs of the community for 136 years. Opened in 1883 and run by the Mast family, the store has provided essentials of the community while acting as a cultural hub for the people of the area.
Today the Original Mast General Store in Valle Crucis still offers 5 cent cups of coffee and serves as the post office for the area while containing a massive selection of clothes, hiking gear, home decor, candy and more.
Mast has made a continual effort to remain indispensable to the High Country.
The Original Mast General Store in Valle Crucis is located on Hwy. 194 at Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis and is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call (828) 963-6511.
The Mast Downtown Boone Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call (828) 262-0000.
Fred’s General Mercantile
Fred and Margie Pfohl have operated their general store on the top of high-reaching Beech Mountain since 1979. This year, the couple was awarded with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved this award as the highest honor for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Uniquely, this general store acts as a full grocery, keeps fresh fruits and vegetables in stock as well as a wide variety of items, stretching from gourmet food items to cans, boxes, beer and wine and a large selection of candy. The store also serves as a location to buy hardware supplies, tools, clothes, amenities and more.
The Pfohls have lived above their store for many years, solidifying the atmosphere of a family business. Fred’s General Mercantile is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Attached to this store is The Backside Deli, a sandwich shop that also offers ice cream, cookies, alcoholic beverages and pizza.
Fred’s also contains a full ski and snowboard shop that witnesses heavy traffic during the winter season. The ski and snowboard shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information of Fred’s General Mercantile call (828) 387-4838.
The Old Hampton Store
Linville’s Old Hampton Store and Barbecue has grown in popularity from its Summer Concert Series and constant musical events. The concerts, which occur every Thursday night during the summer are free and open to the public. This general store also features and operational tavern, art gallery and on-site grist mill that grinds fresh cornmeal.
The store transacts food, antiques and assorted supplies.
The Old Hampton Store is located at 77 Ruffin Street in Linville and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. while its restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information call (828) 733-5213.
Todd General Store
The Todd General Store is the oldest store in Ashe County still in operation. The store holds a place on the National Register of Historic Places and, for more than a century, has been a location of congregation where tales are traded and bonds are built, according to the National Register of Historic Places.
The store was created by two brothers, Walter and Monroe Cook, in 1914 under the name Cook Brothers General Store. This store was the last of 13 stops for the train that ran from Abingdon, Va., to the Elkland Station inside Todd. The Todd General Store works to provide a snapshot of simpler times inside the rustic country towns of North Carolina.
Distinctively, this general store hosts local and regional authors for book signings on Saturdays. Todd General Store offers lunch and dinner, sells antiques, various provisions, apparel and a popular selection of cinnamon buns.
The store is located on Railroad Grade Road in Todd, alongside one of the most popular bike routes in North Carolina.
