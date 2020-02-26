Eating healthy is a habit that could one day prove to be lifesaving as it helps to reduce the risk of serious illness such as diabetes or high blood pressure — but what about the common misconceptions that surround having a healthy diet, such as it being more expensive than less nutritious options or less tasty?
“The first step to eating healthy is understanding sensible portion control. There is not one food that makes a meal/snack healthy, it’s really all about portion control; understanding quantity then working on quality is key to success,” said Laura Shroyer, a registered dietician with the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Boone.
Shroyer says that it’s important to start with “small, obtainable goals,” and she usually encourages clients to focus on which healthy foods they can incorporate rather than which less healthy foods to stay away from.
“For example, eat more fruits and vegetables, drink more water, try a new vegetable every day this week, try a vegetarian meal this week,” Shroyer said. “Specific diets are helpful when the client is interested, and these are tailored based on individual needs.”
Generally, Shroyer encourages her clients to keep a log of what they’re eating by using applications such as My Fitness Pal and Lose It or by keeping an old-fashioned food journal for everything they eat.
“I always tell my patients it’s never too late to start (losing weight),” said Shroyer. “Even the smallest changes can make a big difference. Research shows that weight loss of just 5 percent of body weight can help improve blood sugar numbers, blood pressure, risk of stroke and heart disease. In terms of exercise: even if you’re going slow, you’re still lapping everyone on the couch.”
Additionally, eating healthy can be incorporated into a busy schedule by simply switching side dishes out for something more nutritious. Shroyer works full-time and has a family, and she said, “I’m lucky that my entire family is on-board with making this a priority.
“Meal planning is key — trying to get organized for the week and make a meal plan that is easy to prepare is important. I always strive to have at least two nutritious items that I know my family will eat. For example: If I am in a rush it is easy to bake up sweet potatoes, cut up a salad or heat up some frozen veggies to improve the quality of our plate.”
Catherine Barry, a licensed occupational therapist and a weight loss specialist of Next Step Health in Boone, says another important step in eating healthy is becoming aware of “what you’re eating, when you’re eating and where they’re eating.”
“There are so many ways to change these foods out so you are not eating so much sugar on a regular basis but still enjoy what you are eating. An example might be trading out pasta for zucchini noodles or regular rice for cauliflower rice,” said Barry. “These are available in most grocery stores in the fresh and frozen section. Try mixing some of each together (i.e. pasta and zucchini noodles). You may soon realize that you actually like these new options and completely switch over. Your body will thank you and you will find more energy and less blood sugar dips after your meals.”
Barry often assists her clients in becoming aware of their bad habits surrounding food and encourages them to be more active.
“Current research is showing that two predictors of poor health are 1.) too much sugar in the diet and 2.) sedentary lifestyle. There is considerable science behind both of these (i.e. the way in which insulin is produced and used in the body, and the way that exercise improves metabolic performance), but doing something about them must address underlying causes — in particular, personal habits and new approaches,” said Barry.
In Boone, there are helpful restaurant options that highlight the importance of eating right, and one of them is Clean Eatz Boone, a convenient meal planning assistance restaurant owned by Ben Harmon, an Appalachian State University alumnus.
“If I’m eating healthy then I can maximize my workouts which, in turn, (will) boost my self confidence in the way that I look and feel,” Harmon said.
Clean Eatz’s menu options range in price from $5-$8 per meal, according to Harmon, which is as affordable as fast food, and the store’s clientele “range from older folks who live by themselves to the top performing athletes at Appalachian.”
Clean Eatz also supports the greater Boone population by donating extra meals to local nonprofits that aid the High Country residents who face food insecurity.
“I think healthy eating overall has a drastic effect on one’s mental and physical wellness. It has to be a holistic approach,” said Harmon. “You can’t focus on one or the other. Eating poorly and exercising is like putting low grade gas into a Ferrari — you can’t operate at your full potential.”
Clean Eatz also offers lifestyle planning to its clients to help them get on the right track, according to Harmon.
Clean Eatz can be found at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, and its services and menu can be found online at www.cleaneatz.com/locations/boone-nc.
