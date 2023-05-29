The High Country region in North Carolina faces unique challenges and opportunities in providing quality health care to its communities. With a predominantly rural landscape and geographical barriers, access to health care can be difficult for many residents. In the High Country, health care has been a priority for many years, with some of the best practices and areas for general and specialized medicine available on the mountain.
The High Country region is home to several healthcare facilities that play a crucial role in providing medical services to the communities. Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, a not-for-profit healthcare system, operates two hospitals, Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, offering a wide range of services, including primary care, specialty care, surgical services, emergency care, and behavioral health services. Ashe Memorial Hospital, a critical access hospital in Jefferson, provides acute care, emergency care, and other health care services to the residents of Ashe County. Additionally, rural health centers and clinics in the region offer primary care and preventive care services, bridging the gap for underserved populations.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.