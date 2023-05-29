app regional logo

The High Country region in North Carolina faces unique challenges and opportunities in providing quality health care to its communities. With a predominantly rural landscape and geographical barriers, access to health care can be difficult for many residents. In the High Country, health care has been a priority for many years, with some of the best practices and areas for general and specialized medicine available on the mountain.

The High Country region is home to several healthcare facilities that play a crucial role in providing medical services to the communities. Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, a not-for-profit healthcare system, operates two hospitals, Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, offering a wide range of services, including primary care, specialty care, surgical services, emergency care, and behavioral health services. Ashe Memorial Hospital, a critical access hospital in Jefferson, provides acute care, emergency care, and other health care services to the residents of Ashe County. Additionally, rural health centers and clinics in the region offer primary care and preventive care services, bridging the gap for underserved populations.

