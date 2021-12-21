The road bends and weaves around the buildings standing side-by-side. The trees stand strong in the distance, serving as a backdrop to the beautiful town of Banner Elk.
The town of Banner Elk sits nestled at the base of Beech Mountain, and while being approximately two square miles in size, it is hard to overlook the array of events held within town limits.
The town and community leaders hold an array of festivities throughout the year, including Art on the Greene, the annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival and a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat.
Yet, the festivities do not stop when the leaves fall from their place on the tree. The Town of Banner Elk hosts an array of winter festivities, including “A Small Town Christmas,” which is held the first weekend of December, and includes the lighting of the town tree at The Corner on Main.
“I enjoy all the special actives that we have,” said town manager Rick Owen. “It is nice to have the seasonal change to the activities.”
Additional weekend winter celebrations start bright and early with a Holiday 5K, in additional to other traditional festivities such as breakfast with Old Saint Nick at Dunn’s Deli and a book exchange activity at the Banner Elk Book Exchange inside Historic Banner Elk School.
The Parade of Lights occurs that evening and starts off at Lees-McRae College. It will be hard to miss the parade on Main Street that evening, where families and friends are encouraged to take on the holiday spirit with lights as bright as their Christmas cheer.
“We love the special events held in the town,” said Owen. “It brings out the community pride and allows the community an opportunity to shine.”
Alongside the parade, there will be events throughout the town such as a production held by local theater Ensemble Stage. The holiday musical “A Banner Elk Christmas 3” will be held on Dec. 3, 5, and 17 through 19. Tickets are available by clicking to www.ensemblestage.com.
For more information on the goings-on around Banner Elk, visit the town website by clicking to www.townofbannerelk.org or contact the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-8395 or www.bannerelk.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.