WATAUGA — On April 17, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in the State of Tennessee based on damages and losses caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred from Feb. 19 to March 30.
In accordance with Section 321(a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, nine adjacent counties in North Carolina are named as contiguous counties where eligible family farmers may qualify for FSA emergency loan assistance. These counties are Ashe, Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Watauga and Yancey.
Effective April 17, farmers in Watauga County County may apply for EM loans for physical and production losses. Dec. 17 is the deadline for filing an application. The local office is located at 971 W. King St. in Boone. Any farmer who suffered a physical or production loss should contact his or her office for additional information. For more information, call (828) 264-3850 ext 2.
