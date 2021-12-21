Let’s get this out of the way, winter is not exactly the optimal season for fly fishing — but that does not mean it is impossible.
Fly fishing in the winter can at times be a bit slower than normal in the colder waters, but the fish-catching thrill is still evident as you do pull that trout out of the river, making for an even more rewarding experience.
When winter rolls around, fly fishing becomes a different beast. Trout begin to slow down, with their metabolism slowing to account for lower amounts of food. But they’re out there, and that is all that matters. They are still swimming and that means they will be excited to bite down on a fly.
Before you grab your waders and head into the water, you need to adjust your standard fly fishing outfit.
Layers are important in the winter, so you should cover up as much exposed skin as you can to retain heat and avoid frostbite of winter windburn.
Even under the perfect conditions, safety is important in fly fishing and that does not change when the temperature does.
With that, be sure to stay hydrated and grab a good breakfast before heading out.
On the fishing side of the sport, as pointed out earlier, fly fishing in the winter will be slower than normal. Part of it is down to the trout’s seasonal behavior, while bugs will not be the same.
However, do not think bugs are seasonal, there are still hatches that go on in the winter that set up the season for fly fishing.
According to fly fishing publication Hatch Magazine, consider the following options for flies to bring with you when heading to the river:
- Griffith’s Gnat
- Prince Nymph
- Girdle Bug
- Copper John
- Perdigon Nymph
- Woolly Bugger
Boone’s Fly Shop on Depot Street in Boone is a nice, all-in-one location to fill out any fly fishing needs. For more information, go to www.booneflyshop.com, stop in at 140 S. Depot St., or call (828) 865-3474.
As for picking a place to go fly fishing, there are many great spots in the Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk areas. Due South Outfitters offers guided fly fishing trips around the area so you don’t have to go out based on a hunch.
They also offer a fly shop and lessons to help new fishers. For more information, visit www.duesouthoutfitters.com, stop in at 2575 N.C. 105, Suite 60 in Boone, or call (828) 355-9109.
