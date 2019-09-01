Autumn’s clear skies, crisp air and comfortable temperatures are perfect for the High Country’s year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. Find a park or trail perfect for a leisurely stroll, picnic, bike ride, sports, water play or even camping.
￼ParksThe High Country region of North Carolina is home to many parks and dedicated green space areas, from national parks to privately run community parks.
Passing just south of Boone is the Blue Ridge Parkway — the most-visited national park in the country, providing access to 469 miles of scenic beauty, overlooks, trails, campgrounds and other facilities across the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Two parks that are part of the Parkway system include the beautiful Moses Cone estate and Price Park, offering miles of trails, horseback riding, a campground, canoe and boat rentals, picnic areas and more.
In addition, just south of Boone and Blowing Rock, citizens can access the federal lands of the Pisgah National Forest, providing opportunities for hiking, camping, backpacking, fishing, hunting, climbing and swimming. The Pisgah National Forest includes the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area — affectionately known as the “Grand Canyon of the East” — as well as the popular Wilson Creek, Harper Creek and Lost Cove areas.
State parks in the region include Grandfather Mountain State Park, Elk Knob State Park, New River State Park, Mount Jefferson State Natural Area and Roan Mountain State Park. These parks offer opportunities for hiking, picnicking, camping, backpacking, canoeing, kayaking, tubing, ranger-led programs and special events.
Community and local government-operated parks in the Boone area include Brookshire Park, Jaycees Park, Junaluska Park, Howard Knob Park, Durham Park at Appalachian State, Valle Crucis Park, Memorial Park in Blowing Rock, Green Valley Park and many others. The parks’ amenities vary, including green space, picnic areas, covered shelters, playing fields, playground equipment, walking trails, stream access and more.
In Ashe County, Ashe County Park offers an 18-hole public disc golf course, a skate park, a nature trail, horseshoe pits and other amenities. A gym and ball fields are available at the Family Central property. Other parks in Ashe County include the Creeper Trail Park in Lansing and West Jefferson Park.
In Avery County and areas bordering other counties, there are Waterfalls Park and Riverwalk Park in Newland, Riverside Park in Spruce Pine, Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk and Buckeye Recreation Center in Beech Mountain.
Walking and biking trails
In addition to walking paths at the aforementioned parks, the Boone Greenway Trail offers several miles of paved trail in town limits for transportation, leisure and exercise. Access points include the Watauga County recreation field parking areas and Clawson-Burnley Park off of State Farm Road, beside the Moose Lodge on Deerfield Road and at the former Watauga Humane Society parking lot on Casey Lane. From there, the trail can connect with Brookshire Park north of U.S. 421 via New River Hills Road and a highway underpass.
The Middle Fork Greenway is a paved hiking and biking trail that will eventually link Boone to Blowing Rock along the Middle Fork tributary of the South Fork New River, providing connections to downtown Blowing Rock, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Boone Greenway Trail.
The Parkway’s Moses Cone Memorial Park also offers an extensive gravel trail system that is beloved by the area’s many running and horseback riding enthusiasts.
And the state’s 1,175-mile Mountains-to-Sea Trail makes a pass through the High Country, crossing through eastern Avery County, southern and eastern Watauga County and along the southeastern Ashe County border.
Cycling & mountain biking
The Boone area provides varied terrain and scenic views for amateur and competitive cyclists and is home to several major road events, including the Blood, Sweat and Gears Bike Ride in June, a fundraiser.
Rocky Knob Park is a destination mountain biking park located on the east side of Boone, with several miles of intermediate to difficult trails.
Beech Mountain offers additional mountain biking opportunities at the Emerald Outback trail system as well as at Beech Mountain Resort. Just across the state line in Mountain City, Tenn., is the Doe Mountain Recreation Area, which offers trails for all-terrain vehicles and mountain biking, with more trails under development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.