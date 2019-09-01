The Blue Ridge Mountains are a travel destination during the autumn season because of the beautiful bursts of color that come from the leaves falling from their branches. To capture this annual shift, the High Country nurtures artists and art galleries who cultivate creativity.
The historic Martin House, located in the heart of Blowing Rock, has been showcasing the area’s best and most established artists for more than 30 years, highlighting the best of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The gallery’s art is produced on mediums that are both traditional and abstract, including both canvas and mixed media. Free delivery and installation as well as after hour showings are available at the Martin House by calling the gallery and setting up an appointment.
In the heart of Boone, on Shadowline Drive, is Blue Ridge ArtSpace, a hub of local artistic creativity that consists of four speciality galleries. The Main Gallery, the Open Door Gallery, the Serendipity Gallery and the Young Artists Gallery each have new exhibits every month that are celebrated with Second Saturday Celebrations.
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace also hosts multiple clubs and classes, which include both art and music classes, and is open to the public to browse and visit the gift shop.
In West Jefferson, the Florence Thomas Art School strives to instruct, exhibit and nurture the art and heritage of Ashe County. The autumn season brings a barn quilt workshop, new jewelry, Plein Air and portrait painting to the school and gallery. Facility hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The Florence Thomas Art School is located at 10. S. Jefferson Ave in West Jefferson. To register for workshops or learn more about the art on display, visit www.florenceartschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.