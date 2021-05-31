Agriculture is deeply ingrained with the High Country’s history and culture. Farming helped build the High Country into what it is today, and is still one of the largest industries in the area.
Many visitors to the High Country will be aware of farming and how important is has been throughout history, but may be unaware of the inner workings of a farm. Thankfully, farms around the area have their doors open and are ready to take visitors on a journey of education.
Agritourism, which is defined as any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch, has become increasingly popular as part of the state’s agricultural industry.
Apple Hill Farm
Founded in 2003, Apple Hill Farm sets itself apart with the livestock that lives there.
Alpacas, llamas and angora goats roam the lands of the family-owned, working fiber farm in Banner Elk.
“Every animal has a name, a job and a purpose,” their website states. “Our mission is to bring joy and moments of connection to our community.”
Booking a tour can be accomplished through their website, www.applehillfarmnc.com, and they offer both in-person and virtual tours. Being a working fiber farm, the website also hosts a store featuring fiber and the products made from it.
For more information, visit their website, call (828) 963-1662 or email applehillfarmnc@gmail.com.
Sugar Plum Farm
With more than 100 acres, Sugar Plum Farm is one of the largest farms in Avery County, and sends fraser fir trees all over every year.
Owner and operator of the family farm is James Pitts, who previously served two years as president of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and is still on the board of directors. He and his wife, Helen, committed to “growing green” while using integrated pest management to protect the environment their trees grow in.
The farm offers tours that give a look into the Christmas Tree growing industry, a staple of the High Country that is a celebrated part of the culture.
The guided tours offer insight from the people who grow and harvest the trees, offer the chance for visitors to make their own door wreaths and they can even tag a tree if you go during warm weather, saving it for your Christmas needs.
For more information, visit www.sugarplumfarms.com or call (828) 765-0019.
Swinging Bridge Farm
Swinging Bridge Farm in Deep Gap features a variety of different crops across its 16 acres.
One of the many choose-and-cut tree farms in the High Country, Swinging Bridge Farm sets itself apart with stunning views, blueberries and flower fields.
The tour, which can double as a mild hike, sees visitors learn about the farm’s history, the fraser fir, blueberry cultivation, a home-built suspension bridge over Meadow Creek, views of Grandfather Mountain, feeding trout and a hike down to the solar and water-powered orangery.
A rare sight in the mountains, an orangery is a structure that predates the greenhouse. It’s unique construction and maintenance provides the perfect place for citrus fruits like lemons and oranges to grow. At Swinging Bridge, the orangery houses more than forty different citrus species, and fruit-bearing trees are available for purchase.
For more information about Swinging Bridge Farm, visit their website at www.swingingbridgefarm.com or call (828) 264-5738.
