As fall transitions into winter, bands of visitors can be seen leaving the region with a special souvenir strapped to the roof of their vehicle: Their very own High Country Christmas tree. Despite being seen to many as simply a seasonal endeavor, the High Country’s Christmas tree industry is said to produce year round economic and environmental benefits for the region.
“There’s a lot involved in the Christmas tree industry that a lot of times goes unnoticed,” said Robin Sexton whose family are fourth-generation tree growers and the owners of Frosty’s Choose & Cut and Sexton Farms. “It’s almost like looking at your circulatory system. You have so many little branches that it’s hard to even imagine all the ones that being effected.”
According to Sexton, each year the local Christmas tree industry provides both longterm and seasonal employment for the High Country, with everyone from shop owners and wreath makers, to truck drivers and planters reaping the benefits.
“It can be the person that just goes into the field to clip the clippings, it can be the one that sales the wreath making supplies,” Sexton said. “There are lots of layers on the impact to the economy.”
Likewise, Paige Patterson, a horticultural extension agent in Watauga County noted the economic benefits the local Christmas tree industry has on local businesses.
“It kind of brings people in during that mid-November to mid-December time frame and not only are they buying a Christmas tree and other related items from family farms, they’re spending money in restaurants and staying in hotels and that kind of stuff,” Patterson said.
The conifer of choice for High Country growers is the Fraser fir, a variety of tree native to the region and typically found in higher elevations of between 3,000 to more than 6,000 feet. According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, the tree’s resilience, needle retention, form, dark blue-green color, pleasant scent and outstanding shipping characteristics has led to the Fraser fir becoming one of the most popular Christmas tree species, with the Old North State producing the majority of the nation’s supply.
“The Fraser fir rules the High Country and rules North Carolina. North Carolina is known all over the country for their Fraser firs,” Patterson said.
Producing a Christmas tree is an investment, with the average tree requiring from 7 to 10 years of growth in order to produce a 6-7 feet tree. Though it made seem counterintuitive to chop down a tree after nearly a decade of cultivation, many of the trees find a new life after the holiday season, helping the environment in ways that artificial trees can not.
“It is a sustainable product. It doesn’t go into a landfill and sit for 1,000 years from now, it goes back into the soil,” Sexton said. “You can have it mulched, it’s used for dune restoration at the beaches. A lot of times they submerge Christmas trees for habitat in lakes.”
According to a statistic provided to Sexton by the Ashe County Cooperative Extension Office, Ashe County’s Christmas trees alone provide enough daily oxygen for 252,000 people.
“A positive thing is that every time a tree farm takes down one tree they’re sticking another one back in its place,” said Patterson.
Perhaps one of the most important elements of the High Country’s Christmas tree industry, however, is the family traditions it builds along the way, both for local family farmers and visitors alike.
“These choose-n-cut farms, they really do get to see people’s kids grow up,” said Patterson. “The one’s that have been in busy for a long time, they remember the parents bringing the kids, and now they’re seeing the children come back with their children. It really does build that tradition.”
For more information about Sexton Christmas Tree Farm visit sextonchristmastrees.com/. More information about Frosty’s Choose and Cut and be found at www.gofrostys.com/.
