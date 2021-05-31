There is no better way to beat the heat in the High Country than going out and spending a day on the water. Fortunately, there are many networks of streams, rivers, lakes and tributaries that intricately weave in and out of the area’s mountainous landscape. The region’s waterways also provide scenic views and access to some of the most well preserved and unperturbed natural beauty in the area.

For those looking to mirror Creedence Clearwater Revival and go rollin’ down the river, there are numerous local business who can help you do just that, including Wahoo’s Adventures, Edge of the World, High Mountain Expeditions, River and Earth Adventures, Watauga Kayak, New River Outfitters, RiverCamp USA and Zaloo’s Canoes. Each outfitter equips their patrons with canoes, rafts, floats, kayaks, finishing poles, safety equipment and anything else they may need to adventure out on the water.

There are also a number of destinations in the region offering campgrounds close to High Country lakes and rivers, many of which provide great locations to fish. Watauga Lake, which is located just over the state line in Tennessee, has boat rentals offered at places like Bayview Cove Ridge, Fish Springs, Lakeshore, Mallard Cove and Pioneer Landing.

Additionally, the High Country region is renowned for its trout fishing opportunities, with maps available online through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission at ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing.

Below are more than a dozen ways to get involved in High Country water activities.

Bayview Campground and Marina

167 Bayview Lane

Butler, Tenn.

(423) 768-0434

www.bayviewcampgroundandmarina.com

Cove Ridge Marina

947 Piercetown Road

Butler, Tenn.

(423) 768-3760, (423) 768-3741

info@coveridgemarina.com

www.coveridgemarnia.com

Edge of the World

394 Shawneehaw Ave.

Banner Elk

(828) 898-9550

www.edgeofworld.com/summer/

Springs Marina

191 Fish Springs Road

Hampton, Tenn.

(423) 768-2336

www.fishspringsmarina.com

High Mountain Expeditions

3149 Tynecastle Highway

Banner Elk

(828) 898-9786, (828) 266-RAFT

www.highmountainexpeditions.com

Lakeshore Marina

2285 Highway 321

Hampton, Tenn.

(423) 725-2223, (888) 423-3785

info@lakeshore-resort.com

www.lakeshore-resort.com

Mallard Cove Marina

200 mallard Cove Drive

Butler, Tenn.

(423) 768-3440

www.mallardcovemarina.com

Pioneer Landing at Cherokee Overlook

105 Cowan Town Road

Butler, Tenn.

(423) 768-3164

dan@pioneerlanding.com

www.pioneerlanding.com

Price Lake at Julian Price Memorial Park

Milepost 297, Blue Ridge Parkway

(828) 963-5911, (828) 295-7591

River and Earth Adventures

1655 Highway 105 South

Boone

(828) 355-9797, (866) 411-7238

www.raftcavehike.com

RiverCamp USA

2221 Kings Creek Road

Piney Creek

(336) 359-2267

info@rivercampusa.com

rvhometown.com/rivercampusa/

Wahoo’s Adventures

3385 U.S. 321

Boone

1 (800) 444-7238

www.wahoosadventures.com

Watauga Kayak

1409 Broad St.

Elizabethton, Tenn.

(423) 542-6777

wataugakayak@charter.net

www.wataugakayak.com

Zaloo’s Canoes

3874 N.C. 16 South

Jefferson

(336) 246-3066, (800) 535-4027

zaloos@skybest.com

www.zaloos.com

New River Outfitters

10725 U.S. Hwy 221 N

Crumpler

(336) 982-9192

www.canoethenew.com

