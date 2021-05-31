There is no better way to beat the heat in the High Country than going out and spending a day on the water. Fortunately, there are many networks of streams, rivers, lakes and tributaries that intricately weave in and out of the area’s mountainous landscape. The region’s waterways also provide scenic views and access to some of the most well preserved and unperturbed natural beauty in the area.
For those looking to mirror Creedence Clearwater Revival and go rollin’ down the river, there are numerous local business who can help you do just that, including Wahoo’s Adventures, Edge of the World, High Mountain Expeditions, River and Earth Adventures, Watauga Kayak, New River Outfitters, RiverCamp USA and Zaloo’s Canoes. Each outfitter equips their patrons with canoes, rafts, floats, kayaks, finishing poles, safety equipment and anything else they may need to adventure out on the water.
There are also a number of destinations in the region offering campgrounds close to High Country lakes and rivers, many of which provide great locations to fish. Watauga Lake, which is located just over the state line in Tennessee, has boat rentals offered at places like Bayview Cove Ridge, Fish Springs, Lakeshore, Mallard Cove and Pioneer Landing.
Additionally, the High Country region is renowned for its trout fishing opportunities, with maps available online through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission at ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing.
Below are more than a dozen ways to get involved in High Country water activities.
Bayview Campground and Marina
167 Bayview Lane
Butler, Tenn.
(423) 768-0434
Cove Ridge Marina
947 Piercetown Road
Butler, Tenn.
(423) 768-3760, (423) 768-3741
Edge of the World
394 Shawneehaw Ave.
Banner Elk
(828) 898-9550
Springs Marina
191 Fish Springs Road
Hampton, Tenn.
(423) 768-2336
High Mountain Expeditions
3149 Tynecastle Highway
Banner Elk
(828) 898-9786, (828) 266-RAFT
Lakeshore Marina
2285 Highway 321
Hampton, Tenn.
(423) 725-2223, (888) 423-3785
Mallard Cove Marina
200 mallard Cove Drive
Butler, Tenn.
(423) 768-3440
Pioneer Landing at Cherokee Overlook
105 Cowan Town Road
Butler, Tenn.
(423) 768-3164
Price Lake at Julian Price Memorial Park
Milepost 297, Blue Ridge Parkway
(828) 963-5911, (828) 295-7591
River and Earth Adventures
1655 Highway 105 South
Boone
(828) 355-9797, (866) 411-7238
RiverCamp USA
2221 Kings Creek Road
Piney Creek
(336) 359-2267
Wahoo’s Adventures
3385 U.S. 321
Boone
1 (800) 444-7238
Watauga Kayak
1409 Broad St.
Elizabethton, Tenn.
(423) 542-6777
Zaloo’s Canoes
3874 N.C. 16 South
Jefferson
(336) 246-3066, (800) 535-4027
New River Outfitters
10725 U.S. Hwy 221 N
Crumpler
(336) 982-9192
