A growing art scene since its establishment and especially during the past decade, the High Country is home to thousands of artists who work in a variety of mediums. As a region that's proud to be known for its creativity and uniqueness, visitors will find art around every corner and in every open space.
In Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum showcases one of the town's legendary artists, Elliott Daingerfield, painting plein air. The bronze statue is complete with an easel and colorful paints, and it stands beside Edgewood Cottage, which was his home in Blowing Rock.
To keep the community connected to the regional arts during the COVID-19 pandemic, BRAHM launched BRAHM at Home, which features frequent uploads, how-to videos and virtual gallery tours. Learn more about BRAHM at Home at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome.
Edgewood Cottage, maintained in part by the Blowing Rock Historical Society, also highlights the arts by hosting an annual program titled "Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage."
In the heart of downtown Boone, on King Street, is the Turchin Center for Visual Arts, which is a part of Appalachian State University. The Turchin Center has a number of galleries that are filled with pieces from local and regional artists, faculty members and students.
The Turchin Center hosts annual exhibitions, including the Rosen Sculpture Competition and faculty showcases, and weekly workshops. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turchin Center has launched Turchin At Home to continue connecting the community to art. Turchin at Home content can be found at https://tcva.appstate.edu.
In West Jefferson is the Ashe Arts Center, which features a variety of artwork each year in varying mediums. Recently, the Ashe Arts Center displayed "Barnyard Antics," which included fiber, photography and painting.
The Ashe Arts Center features a gift shop where community members and visitors can support local artists and hosts annual events such as Art on the Mountain and the Ashe County Fiddlers Convention. Learn more about its offerings at https://ashecountyarts.org/index.php.
The Watauga Arts Council is housed in the Blue Ridge ArtSpace on Shadowline Drive in Boone. Composed of four separate galleries and a number of classroom spaces, the arts council hosts several long-running programs including music lessons which are being offered virtually during the pandemic.
In May, the Watauga Arts Council and Blue Ridge ArtSpace launched the Blue Ridge ArtStream, which was a weekly stream of performing artists across a variety of mediums, via Facebook. ArtStream events can be found online at www.facebook.com/WataugaCountyArtsCouncil.
Outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ArtSpace hosts monthly events to showcase local artists and unveil new exhibits in the facility's galleries. These family friendly events that include live music from the ArtSpace's porch are called Second Saturday Celebrations.
In August, Cherry Johnson, the Watauga County Arts Council executive director during the past 28 years, retired and was succeeded by Amber Bateman, who says she has "big plans" for the future of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace.
Learn more about the Watauga Arts Council at www.watauga-arts.org.
Avery County artists are largely showcased by the Toe River Arts Council in Spruce Pine since the disbanding of the Avery County Arts Council in 2012. Toe River Arts features artists who work in a variety of mediums including glass, metal, fibers, clay, drawing and painting, photography, and more.
From Sept. 11 until Oct. 24, Toe River Arts will display an collective exhibit titled "Think BIG Prints" which includes the art of 37 artists across the nation and 10 from North Carolina. Prints in this exhibit range from 2' by 3' to 4' by 8'.
Toe River Arts galleries are located at 269 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine and at 102 W. Main Street in Burnsville.
Learn more at www.toeriverarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.