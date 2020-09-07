The rolling peaks and valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains are what make the High Country area so scenic, and they also make for plenty of winding, curvy, two-lane roads, making a road trip a destination in itself.
But that means those two destinations you see on a map may not be as “close together” as you would imagine, and travel time takes longer than it would in flatter areas off the mountain. That’s where a stop or call to the High Country Host regional welcome center comes in — they can help you plan your day trips so that you’re not spending big chunks of your vacation in the car.
“People don’t realize that in the mountains, (destinations are) farther apart than in the city,” said Candice Cook, executive marketing director for High Country Host.
North Carolina High Country Host operates the Official Regional Welcome Center located between Boone and Blowing Rock, within view of N.C. Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost Exit 291. The Welcome Center provides maps, brochures, coupons, upcoming event handouts and travel counselor support, as well as clean public restrooms and an area to walk your pets. The center is housed (but not affiliated with) as part of Appalachian Ski Mtn.’s visitor kiosk.
For 40 years, High Country Host has represented destinations in five counties, including the towns of Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro and Sparta.
High Country Host offers insider information and updates that many visitors won’t find anywhere else. In addition to helping you plan your day trips with travel time in mind, High Country Host can advise on which hotels and lodging facilities have vacancies.
“On busy weekends, we call around and see what’s available,” said Cook.
The visitor center staff can also advise on group size limits at various establishments and whether you can walk in the day of your visit or need to book several days in advance, Cook said.
Frequent visitor questions in the fall are about campground vacancies, festivals and leaf color, Cook says.
With the potential for COVID-19 to continue impacting operations at parks and tourism businesses, as well as the peace of mind of area visitors, the visitor center’s services are more useful than ever.
The center will keep updated lists of which businesses and events are open and canceled, or are operating at reduced capacity. High Country Host is also working to provide information about what area attractions and hotels are doing to keep people safe.
At the center itself, the staff are taking extra precautions. Hand sanitizing stations are provided and restrooms will be rotated and cleaned every hour. More materials will be provided in outdoor take-home boxes. And if visitors do not feel comfortable entering the visitor center, they can call and staff will bring materials out to visitors’ vehicles.
“We welcome people back to the High Country, and we look forward to seeing our returning visitors,” Cook said.
The High Country Host Official Regional Welcome Center is located at 6370 U.S. Highway 321 South in Blowing Rock, N.C. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (828) 264-1299 or (800) 438-7500 or visit highcountryhost.com.
