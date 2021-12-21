A popular saying in the High County is that if you don’t like the weather, wait about 10 minutes. This is especially true in the winter months, as ice, rain, fog and snow can blowing into the regions’ higher elevations with little warning.
Due to the nature of western North Carolina’s weather and the impact of our winter attractions such as ski resorts and tubing parks, there is proper funding for salt trucks, scrapers and snowplows that may not be found a little farther off the mountain.
However, those looking to take advantage of the High Country’s snowy landscape this winter should still come prepared to drive in adverse weather conditions.
According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter. Drivers navigating cold, wintry conditions should consider keeping a bundle of cold-weather gear and supplies in their car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications and more.
Those heading out in freezing conditions should make sure to check their tires to ensure that they are properly inflated and have plenty of tread. It is also important that drivers not use their cruise control when driving on any slippery surfaces, such as on ice and sleet.
Driving in snowy weather brings with it its own set of challenges. It is suggested that unless necessary, drivers —particularly those not used to winter conditions — should avoid driving in the snow.
However, if one must drive in such conditions it is important to take things slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.
Also, drivers should always make a point to accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skidding. Trying to get moving too quickly may cause you to spin tires or go into a slide. Drivers should remember to allow themselves more time when coming to a stop, as wet, slick and snowy conditions may cause your vehicle to slide.
Though the High Country is home to a highly trained and professional team of first responders, accidents can happen. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers caught in a hazardous situation such as a stall out, should refer to the following tips:
- Stay with your car and don’t overexert yourself.
- Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light turned on.
- To avoid asphyxiation from carbon monoxide poisoning, don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space. If you must run your vehicle, clear the exhaust pipe of any snow and run it only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm.
To learn more about driving in winter conditions, visit AAA’s website at exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/ or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website at www.nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.