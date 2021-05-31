More than 70,000 visitors each year come to Mystery Hill to experience the historical landmark’s “gravity vortex.” Despite your best efforts to stand upright, these gravitational anomalies will force your body into a 45-degree angle, water will flow uphill, and balls will roll upward right before your eyes.
But there’s more to Mystery Hill than the feature attraction. Try tomahawk throwing. Or, don’t think you are photogenic? Think again at Professor Finnegan’s Old Time Photo Parlour.
Have you ever seen an arrowhead? Well, how about thousands of arrowheads at Moon Mullin’s Native American Artifacts Museum! It is one of the world’s largest private collections of Native American artifacts in the world, featuring items from 20 states, with more than 250,000 different pieces.
Try the Hall of Mystery. It features a variety of hands-on science activities, including optical illusions, a shadow wall, a flying mirror, and more.
The 1903 Dougherty House Museum was the home of Appalachian State University’s founder. It was the first home in the region to have electricity. Explore what life in Boone and the High Country was like in the early 1900s.
Experience Bubblerama, a place where you can play with giant bubbles or even blow a giant bubble around your best friend. Have fun with bubble wands.
