BLOWING ROCK — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Sidney Breanna Meadows, Blowing Rock, earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Meadows, daughter of David and Vivian Meadows and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10807, worked with Watauga County Department of Social Services to make 83 duffel bags for children in the foster care system in Watauga County. She also put together emergency pickup kits stocked with shirts, underwear and basic toiletries for children who have to leave their homes on a short notice.
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Meadows has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement, and this young woman exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership, is making the world a better place.”
The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting; it recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. After the minimum requirements are completed, the Gold Award project is the culmination of a girl’s demonstration of self-discipline, leadership ability, time management, creativity, initiative and a significant mastery of skills. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact.
