Stage productions, musicals, dance recitals and more line the stages of the theaters of the High Country. Visitors to the region can indulge in performances from the next up-and-coming student performers, as well as seasoned experts who take the stage in the mountains.
Theater lovers are in luck as many venues have returned to their regular season productions. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still practicing a variety of different social distancing protocols. Patrons should contact venues to learn more about safety precautions at the different productions and events.
APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE
AND DANCEStudents at Appalachian State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance have a wide variety of performances to share with visitors. From student-written-and-produced shows to co-curricular performances, live performances are integral to their learning and a powerful way for the larger community to engage with students.
The department will have eight productions during its 2021 to 2022 seasons, the first productions in-person after 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The productions range in style and content, with some paying tribute to North Carolina art and music prominently such as Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star: Concert Version” and the 50th anniversary of Appalachian Echoes, a program by the Appalachian Young People’s Theater, while others are set in far flung lands.
Attendees can enjoy the performances in a number of venues, including the main stage at the Valborg Theatre and the smaller L.G. Greer Studio, providing spaces for big hits as well as more intimate artistic shows.
To learn more about show schedules and tickets, visit theatreanddance.appstate.edu or call (828) 262-3028.
ASHE COUNTY LITTLE THEATREShowcasing the finest talent from the Ashe community, the Ashe County Little Theatre is an all-volunteer community-based theatre group located in the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACLT canceled its four-show 2020 season of live stage plays and has temporarily postponed its fall 2021 production, “Barbecue Apocalypse,” in an effort to keep all involved in the production safe and healthy.
For updated information about the ACLT production schedule or to make a donation to the organization, visit www.ashecountylittletheatre.org or call (336) 846-2787.
APPALACHIAN THEATRE OF THE HIGH COUNTRYBuilt in 1938, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has been closed, renovated and taken on many roles in the High Country community in its many years of operation. Restored to its former glory in 2019, the theater now serves as an artistic hub on King Street in downtown Boone.
Whether it is a live music performance or a screening of a classic movie, Appalachian Theatre has a broad range of programming to engage any audience. The theater hosts concert series, holiday film screenings and even online screenings of independent documentary films through its Boone Docs series.
A variety of local, regional and international stars have graced the stage of the Appalachian Theatre, and the space acts as a home for many other local art and performance organizations such as Beanstalk Community Theatre, Blue Ridge Community Theatre, Invisible Theatre and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music.
To learn more about the Appalachian Theatre and its upcoming events, visit www.apptheatre.org.
BEANSTALK COMMUNITY
THEATREA volunteer, nonprofit run by Creative Director Amy Beane and Executive Director Andrea McDonough, the Beanstalk Community Theatre is gearing up to a return to in-person theater for its 2022 season.
The theater is celebrating its 10-year anniversary during its 2022 season and in turn is bringing back a slate of hit performances from years past. For 2022, the theater is planning on performing “Twinderella: The Musical” by Charlie Lovett, “Shrek the Musical” and “Dearly Departed” by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones. In 2020, the theater won the Spirit of the Festival award at the Southeastern Theatre Conference, and the theater company is sure to delight patrons of their first season back after a mostly virtual season in 2020.
To learn more about the production schedule, auditions and more, check its Facebook, Instagram and www.beanstalknc.com. Beanstalk Community Theatre can also be reached by phone at (828) 312-0263 or by email at info@beanstalknc.com.
ENSEMBLE STAGELocated at the Historic Banner Elk School in Banner Elk, Ensemble Stage brings professional quality performances with local acting powerhouses. Although its 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19, in July 2021 it made its return to the High Country with a packed summer schedule including dramas, comedies and kids performances.
For the holidays, patrons have the opportunity to celebrate the 10th annual holiday musical variety show “A Banner Elk Christmas.” Modelled after the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby television Christmas specials of the 60’s and 70’s, the show features more than 35 songs and will be performed on Dec. 3, 5, 17, 18 and 19, 2021.
To learn more about the Ensemble Stage and see its event calendar, visit www.ensemblestage.com or contact the theater by phone at (828) 414-1844 or by email at info@ensemblestage.com.
IN/VISIBLE THEATREThe In/Visible Theatre of Boone is full of “realistic idealists,” according to the theater. Looking to ask difficult questions, contemplate new ideas and create theater productions that embrace innovative art, In/Visible Theatre provides unique and contemplative productions for audiences looking to have deeply meaningful experiences in the theater.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the theater is on hiatus until further notice. To check for updates and to learn more about In/Visible Theatre, visit www.invisibletheatrenc.org.
