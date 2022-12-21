In the winter — and really anytime during the year — Watauga County’s own Mystery Hill offers a unique experience along with fun for all ages. More than 70,000 visitors each year go to Mystery Hill to experience the historical landmark’s “gravity vortex.” Despite your best efforts to stand upright, these gravitational anomalies force your body into a 45-degree angle, water will flow uphill, and balls will roll upward right before your eyes.

But there’s more to Mystery Hill than the feature attraction. Try tomahawk throwing. Or, don’t think you are photogenic? Think again at Professor Finnegan’s Old Time Photo Parlour.

