The sport of golf has been a favorite sport among weekend warriors and outdoor enthusiasts in the High Country. However, the unique activity of disc golf continues to grow in popularity, especially in pastoral regions like the northwest North Carolina area.

Disc golf is the perfect solution for anyone that wants to teach, share and enjoy a lifetime sport, as it’s a healthy activity that is considerably less expensive than its golfing counterpart. Among the benefits of playing disc golf are upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise and mental stimulation. Concentration skills expand by mastering shots and negotiating obstacles, while players that are in less than tip top physical condition can still enjoy the sport, starting slowly and gradually increasing their level of play.

