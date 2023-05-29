One of the “holes” on the disc golf course at Roan Mountain Disc Golf Course. The object of disc golf is to land a thrown disc in the basket (hole) in as few throws as possible from a designated tee box.
A disc golf hole at Beech Mountain Resort is pictured in the foreground with a chairlift transporting mountain bikes in the background.
Photo courtesy Beech Mountain Resort
One of the “holes” on the disc golf course at Roan Mountain Disc Golf Course. The object of disc golf is to land a thrown disc in the basket (hole) in as few throws as possible from a designated tee box.
The sport of golf has been a favorite sport among weekend warriors and outdoor enthusiasts in the High Country. However, the unique activity of disc golf continues to grow in popularity, especially in pastoral regions like the northwest North Carolina area.
Disc golf is the perfect solution for anyone that wants to teach, share and enjoy a lifetime sport, as it’s a healthy activity that is considerably less expensive than its golfing counterpart. Among the benefits of playing disc golf are upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise and mental stimulation. Concentration skills expand by mastering shots and negotiating obstacles, while players that are in less than tip top physical condition can still enjoy the sport, starting slowly and gradually increasing their level of play.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.