TODD — The Todd Ruritan Club has selected winners of this year’s Ruby A. Trivette Scholarship Fund: two seniors from Ashe County High School and one Watauga High School senior.
The scholarship provides financial assistance for college-bound high school students from Todd. Funds raised by the club are partially matched by the Ruritan National Foundation each year. Isaac Dollar at Ashe County High School has been accepted to Wilkes Community College, and plans to study computer engineering. Salem Brown at Ashe County High School has been accepted to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and plans to pursue business. Watauga High student Bridgette Johnson plans to attend CCC&TI.
In addition to the scholarship, Todd Ruritan Club conducts several community projects throughout the year. For more information about the club or membership, call Barry Stevens at (828) 964-1362 or visit www.toddruritan.org.
