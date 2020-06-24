Twenty-five hundred feet below the summit of Humpback Mountain, North Carolina’s “show caverns,” shed light to the meaning of total darkness.
For centuries, Linville Caverns were unknown to man.
In the early 1800s, a fishing expedition headed by Henry E. Colton were astounded by the appearance of trout swimming in and out of the cracks in the rocks, “A small opening in the mountainous terrain allowed them to enter the subterranean recess that is still home to native trout in an underground stream,” according to the caverns’ website.
In one of the earliest published accounts in 1859, according to archive.org, Colton, in his book “Mountain Scenery” described how after stooping through a low passage, “We emerged into an immense passage, whose roof was far beyond the reach of the glare of our torches, except where the fantastic festoons of stalactites hang down within our touch. It looked like the arch of some grand old cathedral, yet it was too sublime too perfect in all its beautiful proportions.”
Since that discovery, according to Blueridgeheritage.com, Linville Caverns has been the focus of extensive research on its geological composition, the biology of species living there, and the history and folklore that has grown up around it.
Today, Linville Caverns are privately owned, offering visitors a comfortable trip into the subterranean world on level pathways. Tour guides lead small groups along a wide path that’s flat enough for wheelchair use by those physically handicapped. However, strollers and child-carrying backpacks are not allowed due to low hanging rocks.
With more than 100,000 annual visitors a year, today’s explorers come from all over the world intrigued by what lies deep inside Humpback Mountain.
As Linville Caverns was closed Memorial Day weekend due to flooding inside the caverns, it is hoping for a reopening in June, according to its website.
For important updates and more information, call (800) 419-0504 or (828) 756-4171 or click to www.linvillecaverns.com
Linville Caverns is located at 19929 U.S. 221 between Linville and Marion, four miles south of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Admissions is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (age 62 and older), $8 for children (ages 5-12), and free for children younger than 5, with adult supervision: group rates are available.
