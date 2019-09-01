A game for everyone, pickleball’s popularity has been exploding for the past few year. A mishmash of racquet sports such as tennis, badminton and ping-pong, the game has a wide appeal. Players use paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball, complete with perforations back and forth over a net that is lower than that used on tennis courts.
The game can be played indoors or outdoors, with a slower-moving ball and a smaller court area, the game is more accessible for younger and older people than tennis. Also like tennis, the game can be played in singles or doubles, though it is usually played in doubles.
The game was invented in the mid-1960s as a backyard game for children and has grown in popularity with more demographics since. According to the USA Pickleball Association, the sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, an island a short ferry ride from Seattle.
Three fathers on the island, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum created the game as an impromptu summer sport for their children. The sport has evolved from its origins and spread throughout the United States and Canada. Pickleball courts have also cropped up in Asia and Europe.
In 2018, USAPA allied with Professional Pickleball Registry to grow the sport.
USAPA Executive Director Justin Maloof noted the partnership as part of USAPA’s goal creating strategic partnerships position the sport on the global stage after the announcement.
Not merely tennis with training wheels, pickleball has its own association complete with rules and regulations surround proper equipment (balls, paddles, etc.) and its own national championships, regionals and so on. The USAPA’s website is replete with resources to further your interest and involvement in the sport. It even includes a directory for places to play the game near you. To dive into the finer details of the sport, visit https://www.usapa.org.
