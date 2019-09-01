With its winding, scenic roads and rugged mountain terrain, the High Country is a popular destination for people to visit during autumn. Upon arrival, visitors may feel overwhelmed by the many festivals and attractions, trying to navigate the Blue Ridge Parkway or find it difficult to decide what to do first.
The High Country Host serves as the official regional welcome center for those visiting the area. It is housed with App Ski Mountain Welcome Center and is conveniently located just off of U.S. 321 in Blowing Rock, is handicap accessible and is near the entrance of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The staff is prepared to answer any navigational questions visitors may have about hiking trails or driving directions and is able to provide general information such as the weather forecasts for their desired destinations.
Handouts are available for regional upcoming events each week, rainy day activities and the local farmers markets. The High Country Events calendar is one of the most popular informative guides for both tourists and locals and is available in a digital copy at highcountrycalendar.com. Brochures and information are available for the towns of Beech Mountain, Banner Elk, Boone, Blowing Rock, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro and Sparta, as well as state guides and maps. Hiking to see the fall leaves is popular and visitors can pick up a detailed map of the Blue Ridge Parkway with all of the hiking trails listed by milepost, mileage and difficulty.
Merchandise including T-shirts and coffee mugs are also available for purchase as souvenirs. The staff also provides coupons for lodging and attractions such as Grandfather Mountain to help visitors save money while they are on vacation.
Autumn is an extremely busy time in the High Country and the third week of October is especially booming due to the peak time for fall foliage, Appalachian State football games, the Wooly Worm Festival and Valle Country Fair. One of the main concerns for those visiting the area is securing a place to stay. Lodging fills up quickly and many phone calls are made to the HCH with questions regarding hotel availability. When cancellations are made at hotels, they typically call the visitor center and let them know so that they can inform visitors of vacancy. Lodging that is booked will also refer those looking for a place to stay to the visitor center for assistance.
Candice Cook, the organization’s marketing director, shared information about the great efforts the staff puts forth to ensure that visitors feel comfortable, are informed and enjoy their time spent in the area. One of the most helpful resources available at The HCH is their itineraries they provide which list recommended activities in each town and different day trips they can take.
“Having everything in an itinerary just really helps people because they’re so overwhelmed when they come up to the mountains because everything is far apart and they can’t get their bearings. So if we just say “Here is a list of 10 things to do in West Jefferson” and hand it to them and tell them how to get there, I feel like they’ve been helped and they know what they can do,” Cook said.
The staff also keeps up with road closures in heavily trafficked areas such as the Blue Ridge Parkway. If visitors are planning a trip via the BRP to areas such as Asheville or Roanoke, they can go into the office or call to find out whether or not there are closed sections. If a portion of the road happens to be closed, the staff can provide them with alternative routes to help them get to their destination.
“There’s been quite a few falls where they’ve had to close main, big sections because of flooding and trees falling down,” Cook said in relation to how beneficial it is for visitors to be able to come in or call about closures since this information is not always updated online.
Road maintenance such as paving is frequent on the BRP and the loose gravel can be hazardous to those traveling by motorcycles or bicycles. The staff at the HCH recommends that they take N.C. 105 instead of the Parkway to allow them to bypass the road work and ensure safe travels.
The organization will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year as the regional visitor’s center and Cook feels that they’ve “gotten it down to a science” and have handouts on everything possible to ensure a memorable trip to the mountains.
For more information, the staff is available at (800) 438-7500 to address any questions or concerns. General information, seasonal guides, information about deals and discounts and more are available at highcountryhost.com.
