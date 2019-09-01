Banner Elk Trunk
or TreatingOne of the most popular family Halloween events in the North Carolina High Country is Banner Elk’s Trunk or Treat. At the historic Banner Elk School on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m., children and adults can come dressed in costumes for a fun trick-or-treat experience from the trunks of vehicles. The festivities include a costume contest for kids, and a separate contest for four-legged friends. Be sure to check out the haunted house and hay rides. Come early for free face painting from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.bannerelk.com.
Beary Scary Halloween Join Grandfather Mountain for Beary Scary Halloween, a full day of nature programs about animals considered creepy and crawly on Saturday, Oct. 26. This fun-filled day begins at 10:30 a.m. and includes an opportunity to create animal enrichments for the park’s enclosures, trick-or-treating through the animal habitats and a costume contest. Plus, children in costume are admitted at half-price. For more information, visit https://grandfather.com.
Buckeye-Neer Haunted
ExperienceBeech Mountain Buckeye-Neer Haunted Experience returns on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5-8 p.m. at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Enjoy a haunted house, trail or treat, food and other spooky activities at the Buckeye Recreation center atop Beech Mountain. For ages 12 and under. For more information, visit http://beechrecreation.org.
Blowing Rock
Halloween FestivalTake part in Blowing Rock’s Halloween Festival in Downtown Blowing Rock from 3-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. There are free activities at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and park games, trick-or-treating, movies and a Scavenger Hunt. The highlight is the Monster March, where all the kids get to take over Main Street for a costume parade! For more information, visit http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/visitors/visitor-s-information/blowing-rock-events.
Trick or Treat Halloween SpooktacularThe stores of the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock will host a Monster Challenge Scavenger hunt from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, where families can find fun clues and complete a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Shopping Spree! A variety of fun activities are planned for the family such as a costume contest, a Touch-A-Truck meet and greet with local fire and police and even a monster mash dance-off in the courtyard. For more information, visit the Tanger Outlets in person or online at https://www.tangeroutlet.com/blowingrock/events/october.
Boone Boo!Join in the games and crafts at the Watauga County library in downtown Boone to kick off the 20th annual Boone Boo! on Oct. 30. King Street, from Appalachian Street to Waters Street, will be closed during this event. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a magic show at the library, then continue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. as the Jones House transforms into a silly and spooky haunted house with plenty of tricks and treats for kids of all ages. The Jones House lawn is a hub for action-packed activities, including give-aways from Appalachian State athletes. For more information, visit http://www.joneshouse.org/booneboo.
The Haunted FactoryThis only haunted house attraction in West Jefferson features actors who provide the memorable frights and delights. Opening weekend for the Haunted Factory beings at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. For opening weekend, the Haunted Factory will offer half-priced tickets for members of the military and first responders. Regular admission is $10 per person, and it is open every Friday and Saturday. Steve Farrington, founder, says that the Haunted Factory is for everyone.
“We get people of all ages coming through, from ages 7 or 8 to people in their 80s,” Farrington said. “I think we have such a huge audience because we’re still kind of an old-school haunted house. We’ve always had live actors, and some weeks we’ll have more than others — you never know when something’s going to jump out at you.”
This year, there’s a new variation of the foot path that customers follow, a Tunnel of Terror and an extended building for even more frights. For more information, visit https://www.thehauntedfactory.com or find them on Facebook.
Hillside Horror Hillside Horror opens its 10th year anniversary on Friday, Sept. 13, at a new location found at 2122 Hoots Road in Roaring River, close to Wilkesboro. Take a hayride into the darkness and escape at Hillside Horror if you dare. The haunted hillside farm is open 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 13 through November. For more information, visit Hillside Horror at http://hillsidehorror.istemp.com/index.html.
