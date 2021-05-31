Ashe County Chamber of CommerceAdvertised as the “coolest corner of North Carolina,” Ashe County borders both Tennessee and Virginia in NC’s northwest corner. Dotted with Christmas tree farms (the largest producer in the U.S.), rugged mountains and rolling hills, Ashe County is one of the state’s fastest growing areas. Ashe County Chamber of Commerce is an important visitor stop, whether looking for information about outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and floating or more interactive experiences such as shopping, antiquing, gallery hopping, Bluegrass music, or public art.
- 01 North Jefferson Ave, Suite C, P O Box 31, West Jefferson, NC 28694
- Phone: (336) 846-9550; (888) 343-2743
- Email: info@ashechamber.com
- Website: www.ashechamber.com
Avery County Chamber of CommerceLocated in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Avery County is where natural beauty, fun and adventure abound for the entire family. Two of North Carolina’s most popular ski resorts call Avery County home (Beech Mountain Resort and Sugar Mountain Resort), as does the world-famous Wooly Worm Festival. You will also find opportunities in hiking, biking, rafting, tubing, horseback riding, antiquing, fine art festivals, art galleries, gem mining and much, much more. Linville Gorge, Grandfather Mountain, and of course the Blue Ridge Parkway are “must” experiences in Avery County.
- 4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 2, Banner Elk, NC 28604
- Phone: (828) 898-5605; (800) 972-2183
- Email:
Banner Elk Chamber of CommerceIf special events and festivals are your cup of tea, Banner Elk is just what the proverbial doctor ordered. Home to the Wooly Worm Festival, Art on the Greene, Concerts in the Park, a rousing 4th of July Parade, and Banner Elk has things going on all year long.
- 100 West Main Street, Banner Elk, NC 28604
- Phone: (828) 898-8395
- Website:
Beech Mountain Chamber of CommerceAt 5,506 feet in elevation, Beech Mountain is a breath of fresh air — literally. It is the highest town in the U.S. east of the Mississippi River, with incredible views, cozy restaurants, and more than 700 lodging options, from quaint inns to vacation rental homes. Many of the vacation rentals include a Beech Mountain Club membership with access to gourmet dining, swimming, golf or tennis. Shop a country store, hike a waterfall trail, view pristine wildlife, fish a mountain lake, or just breathe in the fresh air.
- Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604
- Email:
Blowing Rock Chamber of CommerceWidely considered, “The Crown Jewel of the Blue Ridge,” Blowing Rock is featured on a number of lists, from “Best Small Town in America,” to “Prettiest Small Town in the U.S.,” and on and on and on. In 2020, the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives named Blowing Rock its “CACCE Outstanding Chamber of the Year,” and with good reason. It helped many of its members pivot and flourish during the pandemic, anticipating and taking advantage of the changing demographic trends.
Soon it will be back to normal in Blowing Rock and its many “can’t miss” special events such as Symphony by the Lake, Art in the Park, Tour of Homes, and Winterfest. And don’t forget the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, Tweetsie Railroad, Chetola Resort, Blue Ridge Mountain Club and Blowing Rock Country Club. The chamber is about how business fits into the thriving community.
- 132 Park Ave., P O Box 406, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
- Phone: (828) 295-7851
- Website:
Boone Area Chamber of CommerceBoone is Watauga County’s largest town and the county seat, so there is a lot going on, especially when you consider that Appalachian State University calls the town “home,” too. Besides billing itself as the unified voice of the business community, the Boone Area chamber strives to connect its members, advocate for its members and provide educational programming for its members and the workforce. Whether your interest is FBS-level college football, hiking, fishing, or the myriad number of music, cultural or art events, Boone has scores of diverse opportunities.
- 870 West King Street, Suite A, Boone, NC 28607
- Phone: (828) 264-2225
- Website:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.