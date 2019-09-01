Ashe County Chamber of Commerce
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce can direct travelers through the scenic and sparsely populated area of Christmas tree farms, rugged mountain landscapes and the beautiful New River. The staff can help answer questions and give suggestions of which attractions to visit, as well as provide visitors with a wide selection of helpful brochures and maps
01 North Jefferson Avenue, Suite C. West Jefferson, NC 28694. (888) 343-2743. info@AsheChamber.com, www.ashechamber.com/contact.php.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center is conveniently located at the Shoppes at Tynecastle at the intersection of N.C. 105 and N.C. 184. The center offers plenty of useful information on lodging, dining, attractions and other businesses located in Avery County.
4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 2, Intersection of NC 105 & NC 184 Banner Elk, NC 28604. (828) 898-5605. chamber@averycounty.com, www.averycounty.com.
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce
Located in the heart of town, the Banner Elk Chamber of commerce promotes the area as a unique place to work, visit and live. The chamber provides information about area dining, lodging, shopping and attractions. The staff is available to assist visitors to the area Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 W. Main St., Banner Elk N.C., 28604. (828) 898-8395. www.bannerelk.org.
Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce
At a unique and impressive elevation of 5,506, Beech Mountain offers plenty of activities and attractions for all ages to enjoy. The area is also tranquil and offers lots of opportunities for quiet and rejuvenating relaxation. The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
403-A Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain N.C., 28604. (828) 387-9283. chamber@beechmtn.com, www.beechmountainchamber.com.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce knows its community like no other and is always willing to share information with their visitors. Blowing rock is considered one of the crown jewels of the Blue Ridge. The chamber can provide information on various lodging, dining, shopping and recreational activities in the area as well as lists of camping and fishing sites.
132 Park Ave., Blowing Rock N.C., 28605. (828) 295-7851. www.blowingrockncchamber.com,info@blowingrock.com.
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the most active chambers in the area and is located conveniently on King Street. The staff is committed to ensuring tourists have a memorable vacation to the area and showing immense support to the the local businesses which travelers love to visit. The chamber is an ideal place to stop for information on area activities, brochures and maps of the community.
870 W. King St., Suite A, Boone N.C., 28607. (828) 264-2225. www.boonechamber.com. info@boonechamber.com.
