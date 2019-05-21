Hampton Inn and Suites

Representing Hampton Inn and Suites — winner of the Best Hotel award in Watauga Democrat’s Best of the Best Awards — are Sarah Gunderson, Tara Brossa, Sara Roark, Ryan Parker, Anthony Brumfield, Duane Wade and James Gragg.

 Photo by Dawn O'Neal-Shumate

BOONE — Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s upper-midscale brand and longtime category leader of more than 2,400 hotels, has recognized Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Boone with a Lighthouse Award. The award signifies the hotel as one of the top-performing properties within the brand and is only presented to those hotels that have excelled in service and growing customer loyalty.

The Hampton Lighthouse Award is awarded annually to the top 5 percent of Hampton by Hilton properties across the Americas. The property will receive a brand trophy to display in their lobby.

“I am honored to accept this brand award on behalf of the team at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Boone,” said Tara Brossa, general manager. “Each day, we look forward to providing Hamptonality to all of our guests and ensuring they are 100 percent happy during their stay with us. I’m tremendously proud of my team and their hard work.”

