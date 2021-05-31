Flat Top Manor, as it is most commonly known, is also called the Moses Cone Manor, Moses Cone Estate and the Moses H. Cone Mansion. It is at milepost 294 of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock It was built by American textile entrepreneur Moses H. Cone for his home and based on the idea of replicating George Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate, the largest privately owned house in the United States. He used his estate to showcase his knowledge of scientific farming and to represent his wealth he had accumulated.
The Moses H. Cone Memorial Park that contains the mansion and associated property is located between Milepost 292 and 295 of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The mountain holdings of the Flat Top Manor was maintained by Moses’ wife, Bertha, for 39 years after Moses died in 1908, until she died in 1947. It then passed to the Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro and shortly thereafter they donated it to the United States Park Service, which has maintained it since.
If horseback or hiking is your preference, you can do that, too, at the manor, from one of the many access points along the 26 miles of carriage trails that meander around the 3,496-acre park maintained by the National Park Service.
From the front porch, which has been the venue for many a wedding, you can see Bass Lake below and beyond. The house was built in 1900 by Moses Cone, just eight years before he passed away.
Today, the 23-room mansion is home to an NPS information desk, as well as a gift shop managed by the Southern Highlands Craft Guild, which each year hosts a variety of workshops and artisan demonstrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.