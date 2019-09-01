The Schaefer Center on the campus of Appalachian State University offers live theatre productions, comedy shows and musical acts year-round. It is devoted to bringing an assortment of fine art entertainment to Boone and the surrounding region, and contributing to the diversity it promotes is an annual performance series while classes are in session.
“This year, students and the community can view the world through the eyes of Celtic, Bollywood and urban contemporary dance or take a deep aural dive into the roots of New Orleans jazz, and it’s essential to us that they be able to do so at affordable costs that contribute to our goal of audience engagement and life-long learning,” said Allison West from the Office of Arts and Cultural Programs at Appalachian State University. “That mission is steadfast.”
The Schaefer Center Presents series features a diverse mix of music, dance and theatre. Kicking off the 2019-20 season is Preservation Hall Jazz Band at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
Taj Express will perform on Nov. 8. This performance is a high-energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance and thrilling live music.
