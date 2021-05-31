Many people know and love the sport of golf. Playing on a nice green outside on a beautiful High Country day with a group of good friends.
But fewer know the sport of disc golf, which is starting to find a strong foothold in the High Country.
Disc golf — an outdoor sport for those of all ages — is played much like regular golf, but instead of golf balls and golf clubs, players use a specialized disc. According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, a golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target, which is the hole — just like golf. The most common “hole” is an elevated metal basket.
Like golf, as a player progresses down the fairway, they must make each consecutive throw from the spot where the previous throw landed. To end the hole, a golfer must land their disc in the metal basket — just like a golfer must land their golf ball in the hole. Scoring is just like golf — a player wants to get their disc into the hole in as few throws as possible.
The discs, according to the PDGA, are made of solid, non-magnetic plastic material and are between 21 centimeters to 30 centimeters. The maximum weight of a disc can not exceed a weight of 200 grams.
There are three types of discs players can use: long-range driver, a mid-range wood or iron, and a short range putter. Discs are also fairly cheap with a decent set ranging at about $50, while golf clubs can range to hundreds of dollars for a decent set.
For those wanting to try disc golf, the High Country offers a variety of courses for all ages to play.
The High Country Disc CourseLocated at Ashe County Park in Jefferson, the High Country Disc Course is a great place for beginners or pros to better their skills. The park offers 20-holes of disc golf. Throughout the two-mile course on every hole, concrete and platform rubber decked tee-pads and easy-to-spot DiscCatcher baskets have been installed.
The last nine holes are located deep in the woodland while the front nine more in the open. Some of the holes have alternate baskets for newer players. The course also provides “Birdies” and “Tree Love” scorecards that also double as field guides, which allow players to identify birds and trees during their round.
For more information, visit www.kidsinparks.com/ashe-county-park-ntdgc.
Wahoo’s AdventuresAnother great disc golf course is at Wahoo’s Adventures where you can also camp, canoe and tube in the New River.
The course features nine holes that each have both long and short tees. It also has a warm-up hole for players to prep their throwing arm. The course itself is a beautiful hike in the New River area for disc golf players. It features a catwalk bridge over a creek, perfect for a hot summer’s day.
The cost of the course is $5 per person or free for those tubing with Wahoo’s Adventures. More information can be found at www.wahoosadventures.com.
Beech Mountain ResortBeech Mountain Resort is welcoming for players of all skill levels. The course features 18 holes designed into the mountain landscape. Players can walk the course for free, or they can take a scenic lift ride for $12 to tee off from the summit.
A rental of three discs cost $10. For more information, call 1 (800) 438-2093 or visit www.beechmountainresort.com/summer/disc-golf/.
Chetola ResortChetola Resort offers a nine-hole course with three practice holes to boot. Unlike other courses, Chetola is a private resort and is for guests. For more information, call (828) 295-5535 or visit the resort website at www.chetola.com.
