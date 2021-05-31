The High Country is famous for its natural areas and the outdoor adventures that bring people from around the country to the mountains. While the natural world might taper off as visitors go into towns, a slice of Mother Nature’s work lies in the heart of Boone’s urbanized landscape.
The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are a 3-acre plot of land dedicated to conservation and the appreciation of the natural world. Opening in 1966, the gardens have been a place to relax, learn and host events in a place like no other, according to the garden’s board of directors chair Rebecca Hutchins.
“It’s a beautiful spot,” Hutchins said. “It’s a great thing to have in the town because it’s a wonderful place to spend time and it’s a great resource for the community.”
Across the three acres of land, the gardens feature a variety of plants, with each species marked. An example is the area’s fern garden, which has multiple species of ferns for people to compare.
“You might be out hiking and think, ‘I really like that fern, I wish I knew what it was because it’d look good in my house,’” Hutchins said. “You can come here, compare it or maybe even find one you like more. It’s the same with all of the other plants, if you see one you like then we’ll tell you what it is in case you want to get one for yourself.”
While the gardens are free for people to spend time in, donations are always welcome to help maintain the space and the attractions in it. These include a cabin built to honor Daniel Boone’s father, Squire Boone, gates built by one of Daniel Boone’s relatives and the 200-plus species of plants that call the gardens their home.
Not only do the gardens serve as a place to enjoy nature, but they also serve as an event location for weddings, get-togethers and classes that acts as a change of pace from the indoors affairs.
In the summer, visitors can make the gardens part of a day out given their proximity to Horn in the West and the Watauga County Farmers Market.
For more information about the Daniel Boone Native Gardnes, visit www.danielboonenativegardens.org or stop by at 651 Horn in the West Drive.
