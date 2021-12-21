Hidden Happiness Bee Farm has opened its Beeville Seasonal Christmas Shop at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road location, which means fun for the whole family.
“(Visitors) will have a shopping experience,” said H.S. Greene, who opened the Hidden Happiness Store in 2019. “We have something for everyone. We’ve got something for the kids, adults and for senior citizens. We’ve got something for everybody.”
Greene said the candy room will be all stocked up for kids to enjoy as well as a bee village on display. In addition to candy, Hidden Happiness Bee Farm will have creamed honey.
“I’m not kidding, if you’ve never tried it out we’ve got six flavors in stock,” Greene said. “It is phenomenal. You use it on toast, bagels. You put it on ice cream, baked sweet potatoes and apples.”
Hidden Happiness is located right off U.S. Highway 421, midway between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is uniquely situated to act as a visitor center to greet travelers heading into West Jefferson and Blowing Rock. Coffee and honey samples are complimentary, and drinks and snacks are also available in the store.
As visitors head back southeast on 421, they can pick up woodcrafts, gift baskets, toys and locally sourced honey to take back home.
Visitors can also take a look at how honey is actually extracted for consumption.
Store hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with special 2 to 6 p.m. holiday hours on Sunday leading up to Christmas. Buses and RVs are welcome and a circular driveway is available for ease in maneuvering these larger vehicles.
“I saw a need for the locals to have a place to come and get bee supplies,” Greene said. “We carry a complete lineup of supplies from the wooden wire to the tools to the personal protection equipment and the medication. We carry everything in the line that you need to be successful.”
Greene also said he wanted to start the bee farm for education and as a place for new beekeepers to learn and be able to thrive in their role.
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is the primary provider of woodware, hive health supplements and honey extraction equipment and supplies for the High Country, serving Wilkes, Ashe, Watauga and surrounding counties. In addition, the farm offers ongoing training and support for beekeepers at all levels.
To find out more, visit www.hiddenhappinessbeefarms.com or call (336) 973-5412.
