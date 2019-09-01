Beech Mountain Kite
FestivalJoin Beech Mountain on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in the town meadow for the Mile High Kite Festival. The festival includes music and demonstrations from the Wings Across Carolina Kiting and Okra Society of Charlotte and the Richmond Air Force Kite Club of Virginia. Prizes for the biggest kite, smallest kite and best decorated kite will be awarded. Other activities include foot races, face painting and kiddie rides.
This festival is free, but some activities, such as the kiddie rides, require cash. There will be a variety of craft and food vendors onsite, and the meadow is in walking distance of downtown restaurants.
The Woolly Worm FestivalThe Woolly Worm Festival returns for its 42nd year in Banner Elk on Oct. 19-20. The event features live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, a children’s area featuring inflatables and of course the famed Woolly Worm races. The winning worm receives a $1,000 prize and winter weather predicting rights. Each Woolly Worm Race costs $5. Parking is free, but fills up quickly.
Attendees should bring cash for parking in pay-to-park lots. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and children age 5 or younger are admitted for no charge.
This event will take place at the Banner Elk Elementary School at 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. Find more information about The Woolly Worm Festival at highcountryhost.com/Woolly-Worm-Festival-Banner-Elk-NC-Oct-19-20-2019.
The Music Fest at Blue Bear MountainBlue Bear Music Festival is held on the 155 acres of the Blue Bear Mountain Camp in Boone on Sept. 5-7. The festival features local artists and nationally recognized acts, including Cane Mill Road, Dr. Bacon, Mel Jones and His Bag of Bones, The Reckoning and Handle Bar Betty. Visit the website for a full list of this years’ musical acts.
There are activities for children and even the famed hot air balloon rides. For more information on the Blue Bear Music Festival, visit musicfestatbluebearmountain.com.
Wilkes County Quilters, Inc.
Quilt ShowThe Wilkes County Quilters, Inc. Quilt Show will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at The Stone Center at 613 Cherry St. in North Wilkesboro. Vendors include Ashe Sewing Center, Berry Patch, The Cotton Quilt, Gloria Sews, Sew Blessed Quiltworks and Sew Original. There are door prizes for both days, and there are two grand prizes. The first is a Janome Sewing Machine with an extension cable, carrying case and quilting kit, and the second is a gift box of assorted fat quarters.
For every $10 spent with vendors, participants receive one ticket to be entered into the quilt raffle. For more information, visit wilkesquilters.org/quilt-show.
Autumn at Oz The Autumn at Oz Festival will be open for two weekends in September to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the classic film. All audience favorites will be in attendance, including the Scarecrow, TinMan, Lion, Munchkins and Toto. The first weekend of celebration will be Sept. 6-8, and the second weekend will be Sept. 13-15.
Parking for the festival is in Beech Mountain at 889 Elderberry Ridge Road, with a shuttle service available to the entrance of Oz.
General Admission tickets are $55. With GA tickets, attendees can explore the Autumn at Oz Festival. The Movie Exhibit and Showcase Saturdays experiences are not included. Purchase additional tickets for these events online at www.landofoznc.com. Tickets for the Movie Exhibit are $10 online and $15 at the door. Tickets for the Showcase Saturdays are $25 online and $30 at the door.
The VIP Experience tickets are $65 and includes the Movie Exhibit, which holds original costumes, props and film memorabilia, and Showcase Saturdays where the audience can hear from original cast members and see special presentations related to the movie.
Showcase Saturdays are held at the Cannon Student Center at Lees-McRae College in Evans Auditorium.
For more information, visit www.landofoznc.com.
On the Same Page Festival West Jefferson’s On the Same Page Literary Festival will return for its 12th year on Sept. 17-21 at the Ashe County Public Library. This festival offers opportunities for readers to interact with authors who are scheduled to do readings, host workshops and speak at keynote events.
Authors scheduled for the festival include Ronni Lundy, Beth Macy, A.J. Mayhew, Alan Michael Parker, Stephanie Powell Watts, Diane Chamberlain, P.T. Deutermann, Georgeann Eubanks, Robert Gipe and Jaki Shelton Green.
“This festival is for adults, young and old. The festival always gives my creativity a boost. It is truly inspiring to meet and hear from authors about their works and writing processes,” said Suzanne Moore, librarian at Ashe County library. “There are a variety of genres featured, such as fiction, non-fiction, poetry — something for everyone.”
Most events are free and open to the public. Some may require reservations. For more information or to make reservations, call Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
The Blowing Rock Music FestivalThe 6th annual Blowing Rock Music Festival will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, come rain or shine at The Blowing Rock Attraction at 432 Rock Road in Blowing Rock. Advance tickets are $25 per person and $35 at the gate. Children 12 years old and younger are $10 per ticket. Entertainers include The Harris Brothers, Jeff Little Trio, Wayne Henderson, Soul Benefactor and more.
To purchase a ticket, call The Blowing Rock Attraction at (828) 295-4812.
Carolina in the Fall Music and Food FestivalHosted by the Kruger Brothers, the Carolina in the Fall Music and Food Festival will feature local headliners, food, workshops and friendly competitions in downtown Wilkesboro on Sept. 20-21.
Tickets allow full access to the festival grounds for both days, access to food trucks and access to the beer and wine garden. One ticket can be purchased for $40 or two for $70.
VIP tickets grant access to the Carolina Jam on Saturday evening for $140 per person. Children are admitted for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
For a full list of musical acts, stage times and to purchase tickets, visit carolinainthefall.org.
Art on the Mountain
Autumn Leaves FestivalIn Mount Airy, the Autumn Leaves Festival brings together music, art and food to offer something to everyone. There is live music every day of the festival at the Old-Time/Bluegrass Bandstand, located at the intersection of Rawley Avenue and N. Main Street. This is a family-friendly festival with a small-town atmosphere and unique food trucks.
This festival is free and open to the public from Oct. 11-13. For more information, visit www.autumnleavesfestival.com.
Brushy Mountain Apple FestivalOrganized by the Brushy Mountain Ruritan Club, the Brushy Mountain Apple Festival is open and free to the public, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the festival goes back into the community. In the past, over 100 civic, church and other nonprofits have had booths at the festival to accompany the musical acts on four stages and art booths. The festival happens rain or shine on Oct. 5 in downtown North Wilkesboro. Of course, local apple growers will be selling their products, such as cider, jam and dried apples. To learn more, visit www.applefestival.net.
Valle Country FairThe traditional Valle Country Fair will take place at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Admission to the fair is free, and parking is $10 per personal vehicle, $25 per small bus or van and $50 per large bus or coach. Food vendors will include BBQ, chili, stew and fresh baked goods. Crafts are handmade and include a wide variety of items.
For more information, including a list of musical acts, visit www.vallecountryfair.org.
Mountain Heritage FestivalJoin craft and food vendors on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. to celebrate Appalachian culture right off of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Sparta. The festival highlights music, dancing, handmade arts and crafts, festival food and The Possum Queen Contest. This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, visit highcountryhost.com/Mountain-Heritage-Festival-Sparta-NC-Sept-21-2019.
Olde Time Antiques FairVisit downtown West Jefferson on Friday, Sept. 20, from 1-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to experience the 6th annual Olde Time Antiques Fair.
This outdoor festival features vendors of antiques both old and new, primitive elements and decor and live music. For directions and more information, visit www.oldetimeantiquesfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.