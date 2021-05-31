People wanting to visit and stay in the High Country have a variety of options. They can find nice hotels or AirBNBs, or they can stay at one of the many campsites in the area.
Camping is a way for people to get outside and “rough it” in the woods for just one night or multiple nights at a time. Sometimes people will go by themselves or bring their entire family. Some will even bring their animals.
From campsites on the Blue Ridge Parkway that people can hike to or a campground that people can drive to, the High Country offers many spots for families to camp.
According to Kampgrounds of America — one of the largest groups of privately owned campgrounds — 48.2 million households camped at least once in 2020, including 10.1 million households that camped for the first-time in the United States.
The proportion of campers who camped for the first-time in 2020 was five times greater than what was observed in 2019, according to KOA.
When it comes to camping, the National Park Service has tips to make the experience as good as possible.
First, when camping the NPS recommends people bring lots of water. When camping at an established campground, filling up some water jugs is recommended right away. At a backcountry campground, camping near a water source is suggested for ease of access and availability.
Second, the NPS recommends meal planning when camping. Foods that are light and easy to prepare — such as rice and pastas — are recommended. Food storage is also important. Having a campsite clean of food and stored safely allows less animals to come rummaging through. According to the NPS, a black bear can smell a food source from over a mile away so making sure food is stored in a solid storage container and away from the campsite is key to safe camping.
The NPS also recommends people have good shelter when camping. A tent or hammock with shelter work, but the NPS recommends having a sleeping pad, warm sleeping bag and a pillow to keep warm.
When camping, bringing a small bar of soap, a washcloth and small towel, toothpaste, toothbrush, floss and feminine hygiene products is ideal to make the best experience possible. Extra clothes, towels, batteries and flashlights/lamps are also key to bring in case of emergencies.
The High Country also has several trails to keep hikers busy during the day. There are also many fishing holes, streams and lakes for people who would rather take it easy instead of taking a hike.
