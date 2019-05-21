WASHINGTON, D.C. — Boone Drug pharmacist George Fox traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with his representatives, including U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) and others, on April 10 to speak in support of two health care bills.
According to Fox, H.R. 803 would prohibit direct and indirect remuneration fees from insurance companies. The second bill, H.R. 1035, would require more prescription drug pricing transparency, which Fox said would lower senior’s co-pays and regulate rebates paid from drug manufacturers to pharmacy benefit managers and assures the assures the patients benefit from it. Fox says both bills would lower Medicare Part C prescription co-pays.
Fox said he met with Foxx and her health policy staffer Carson Middleton, as well as health policy staffers for North Carolina’s two sitting U.S. senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as staffers for Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.
