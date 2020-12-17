Straddling the highlands of Avery and Watauga counties rests Beech Mountain Resort, one of the High Country’s preeminent skiing, snowboarding and winters sports destinations.
Beech Mountain Resort features 17 slopes across 95 skiable acres that can be enjoyed from the most adventurous and experienced skier to the beginner who is just learning to cut across the fresh snow. Beginners can get their skis wet on the three slopes built to accommodate those becoming accustomed to the sport, and training programs are available for both adults as well as children ages 3 to 14.
Meanwhile, veteran skiers can unleash their inner Shaun White on four of the resort’s black diamond slopes. The Beech Mountain experience also includes a terrain course that gives thrill seekers an X-Games-like challenge. The course is populated with railings, jumps, boxes and other features that skiers and snowboarders can launch from and use to show off their skills.
“The cool thing about our resort is that we can segment out the different ability types,” Resort Marketing Director Talia Freeman said. “Some people want to go into the terrain park and actually hit features and do tricks that are a lot more advanced. They have their own dedicated area, and we also have a nice learning area (that includes) an abundance of all-day learning programs for children and a lot of lesson options for adults as well.”
With the additional offers of a snow tubing and ice skating, there are plenty of ways to keep the kids and the rest of your friends and family entertained this winter at Beech Mountain.
New to the resort for the 2020-2021 winter season is the resort’s increased snow making capacity, which will provide an enhanced visitor experience for those who are hitting the slopes. The improvements, which were completed this past summer and involved the installation of a major new pump system, will allow the resort to move 4,000 gallons of water per minute, turning the local resource into fresh snow.
“It’s a going to make a huge impact on our ability to cover the slopes in snow. It’s going to be a significant upgrade for us, and we’re really excited about that,” Freeman said.
Bolstering the blast of snow are a handful of new, high-tech automated snow guns, or cannons, that will be added to the fleet to give the resort a total of 75 high-tech snow guns that will significantly produce more snow thanks to the increased water supply.
Additionally, the resort has removed a long-standing building next to the ice rink, allowing the resort to extend space for snow tubing runs.
“I think in addition to our new slope lights and the new snow making, the on-hill experience will be a quality and polished experience,” Freeman said.
The improvements will not only go a long way in providing the richest skiing and snowboarding experience for patrons but also in adding to the unique culture present at the resort, which is heightened by the many events and activities that occur during the winter season.
“One of the most important offerings we have is the culture here. People love it. We can cater to the families. We can cater to the craft beer lover. People can have a full experience on and off the snow. We got it all,” Freeman said.
Beech Mountain resort hosts live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, competitions are held on the slopes, the annual ‘80s weekend is held later in the season and the resort is planning on holding its annual New Year’s Eve celebration this year as well. To receive notifications for event releases and information, click to beechmountainresort.com/events or follow Beech Mountain Resort on social media.
Beech Mountain Resort is dedicated to keeping customers safe and healthy. Freeman said the resort has invested heavily in a sanitation system, has ensured that people have room to space out and that the resort encourages safe practices across the board.
The resort has even released an online rental system to allow customers to more efficiently and safely access equipment. Customers can access the digital platform at home, on their phones or at one of the numbers kiosks at the resort. The streamlined platform works seamlessly with the resorts online options for purchasing lift tickets and making reservations.
“We’re committed to providing a healthy environment and safe experience for not only our customers and our staff but also for the community and the High Country as a whole. We’re going to be able to provide a safe experience this winter season,” Freeman said.
Beech Mountain Resort is located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604.
For ticket prices, up-to-date conditions, group rates, lodging, directions, events, group and weeding booking and additional information, contact the resort by calling (828) 387-2011 or (800) 438-2093, clicking to beechmountainresort.com or emailing info@skibeech.com.
