Children participating in the High Country Caregivers Relatives as Parents Program had some wonderful fun recently at both Hawksnest Snow Tubing and the Williams YMCA in Avery County.
These are a series of fun monthly outings HCC provides for grandparents, aunts and uncles who are raising their young relatives.
Hawksnest Snow Tubing recently made it possible for HCC to bring a group of youth and adults to spend the afternoon snow tubing. It was a first-time experience for most of the participants and words like “a blast” and “a ball” were used to describe the experience. Hawksnest Snow Tubing generously donated 30 tickets for HCC youth.
The Williams YMCA also warmly welcomed HCC to bring a group of youth to their beautiful indoor pool. HCC staff swam with and provided pizza and gifts for the children, while the grandparents and other adult relatives discussed the hardships and joys of taking care of their families. The Williams YMCA generously donated a portion of the entry fee for HCC youth.
High Country Caregivers is deeply grateful for such wonderful community partners who give their families such healthy, positive, and joyous experiences.
In addition to monthly activities for youth, grandparents meet the last Tuesday of the month at Crossnore Baptist Church at 4:30 p.m. for the monthly Relatives as Parents support group meeting. Meals and childcare are provided. This month’s meeting will be Tuesday March 29, at 4:30 p.m.
The RAPP program was begun by the Brookdale Foundation in 1996. The program is designed to encourage and promote the creation or expansion of services for grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the responsibility of surrogate parenting due to the absence of the parents.
HCC serves grandparents who are raising grandchildren in Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Mitchell, Yancey and Wilkes counties. These families do not receive public funds to assist in raising their grandchildren and often struggle doing so while on a fixed income. HCC steps in to help these families pay for legal fees, therapy and counseling, necessities, summer camps, after school care and activities.
If you or someone you know is a grandparent (or other relative) raising their grandchildren and would like to learn more about their support groups, activities for youth and other services they provide, email pana@highcountrycaregivers.com or call (828) 832-6366 ext. 3. For more information, click to www.highcountrycaregivers.com.
