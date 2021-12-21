Family thrillseekers looking for wintery kicks this season should look no further than to Hawksnest, where snow-tubing and ziplining make for an adventure that will be remembered for years to come.
Located in the community of Seven Devils, the size and scope of the park coupled with its selection of trails makes it perfect for adventurers from all walks of life and skill levels.
Becoming a top-tier tubing hotspot didn’t happen overnight. Hawksnest got its start as a ski and golf resort when it first opened, but eventually made the transition over to tubing beginning in 2009. Today, the park boasts dozens of tubing trails, which range from 400 to 1,000 feet. This makes Hawksnest one of the largest tubing parks on the East Coast.
Aside from the wide variety of trails, the park also features two conveyor lifts which can ferry riders back to the top of the slopes, maximizing the number of downhill rides visitors can squeeze into a day.
Though Hawksnest’s full restaurant will not be open this season, the park will be offering refreshments including hot drinks, soft drinks, beer and ciders, as well as some basic food options to satisfy the palate.
The park will continue to follow regulations and recommendations set by the CDC in regard to COVID-19. The resort will not require snow tubing participants to wear a mask while snow tubing outside, however it is strongly encouraged that everyone wear a protective face covering indoors, particularly in crowded common areas.
This season, visitors can enjoy a tubing experience at Hawksnest for $35 per person for one session and $45 per person for two sessions Monday through Friday (Non-Holidays) Rates will be $45 per person per session on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
It is important that those wishing to snow tube this winter should come prepared. Riders are encouraged to wear multiple layers, with lighter layers on the bottom and heavier layers on the outside. They should also make sure to wear warm, waterproof gloves that are appropriately sized and keep their feet and ankles warm with long, thick socks. Riders should also protect their eyes with sunglasses or goggles while tubing and wear a hat that protects their ears. Waterproof clothing goes a long way in the sometimes unpredictable weather of North Carolina’s High Country.
Aside from the thrilling downhill adventures offered by their snow tubing sessions, Hawksnest will also be offering its high-flying, four-cable Snowbird Ziplining Tour this winter. The Snow Bird tour is $40 per person, which includes four ziplines, one of which are more than 2,000 feet long. Visitors should expect the tour to take about an hour to complete.
Riders wishing to zipline must be at least 5 years old to participate and cannot weigh more than 250 pounds or have a waist larger than 40 inches.
Being one of the premier snow tubing and ziplining destinations in the region, it is highly encouraged that guests planning on visiting Hawksnest make a reservation. To do so, call (828) 963-6561 or visit their website at hawksnesttubing.com/.
Hawksnest Snow Tubing Park is located at 2058 Skyland Drive in Seven Devils and is accessible by NC Highway 105. Check road conditions to ensure safe travel by either calling the resort or visiting www.ncdot.org/traffictravel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.