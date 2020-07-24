Harold Edwin Perry, 71 of Lansing, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Perry was born in Ashe County on December 24, 1948 to Charles Clayton Perry and Doris Perry Greer. He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Perry graduated from Ashe Central High School in 1967. He was a long time member of New Bethel Baptist Church. He was a sports fan who enjoyed baseball, car racing, and football. He especially like to play golf with friends at Mountain Aire Golf Course. He had a good heart and loved his family. Mr. Perry was honored to have served his country and always "Welcomed Home" his fellow Vietnam veterans. He enjoyed being a member of Rolling Thunder.
Mr. Perry is survived by his mother, Doris Perry Greer of Lansing; one sister, Dayna Price and husband Grant of West Jefferson; one brother, Charles Leonard Perry and wife Sarah of Lansing; two nieces, Bailey Adams and husband Mike and Amanda Caldwell and husband David; two great-nephews, Braylon Adams and Westley Adams; one great-niece, Avery Caldwell; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service was held at 11: a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Ronnie Miller with military rites.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Perry's arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.