This November marked the 82nd birthday of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. The theater first opened its doors to the public on Nov. 14, 1938, and has since seen a long and varied history that has included a long list of notable live performances, premiers of Hollywood classics, a federal raid, fire, a series of closers and a grand reopening.
The Appalachian Theatre, which just celebrated a year since its grand reopening last month, is currently closed due to regulations and safety concerns regarding COVID-19. The theater, however, is continuing to host a variety of virtual events throughout the year.
“The 2019 reopening of ‘the jewel in our region’s cultural crown’ demonstrated incredible potential, even though the pandemic forced us to close our doors after only five months of operation,” said Kieth Martin, chair of the Appalachian Theater’s board of trustees. “While we continue to function within the ever-changing governmental rules and regulations, events such as Boone Docs, Re-Energize Watauga, the Candidate Forum and the successful Lights, Camera, AUCTION! help fulfill our promise to stakeholders and our community.”
The Nov. 17, 1938, edition of the Watauga Democrat announced the grand-opening of the Appalachian Theatre, which it dubbed “Western North Carolina’s finest playhouse.” According to the article, “several hundred” people from Boone and the surrounding area showed up to enjoy the theater’s premiere show and craftsmen worked to the last minute “putting finishing touches on the building.” Per the article, “scaffolding had not yet been removed from the front of the structure” at the time, causing Watauga Democrat reporters to wait until the following issue to “properly feature the opening.”
The following week’s edition of the Watauga Democrat featured a photo of a scaffold-free Appalachian Theatre on the front page, as well as write ups on the theater’s owners A.E. Hamby and W.R. Winkler, who the paper described as “theater pioneers.”
Currently, the ATHC is looking toward the future and hopes to once again reopen the theater to the public as soon as the health concerns stemming from COVID-19 subside.
“During this extended intermission, rest assured that our capable staff and board are setting the stage for a second grand-opening as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Martin. “Thank you for getting us here, standing by us during the pandemic and for your continued support in the months and years ahead.”
To learn more about the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country visit and its upcoming events visit, https://www.apptheatre.org/.
The theater can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Appalachian-Theatre-405356396331939.
