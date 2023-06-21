Avery High School freshman Hank Johnson entered his first high school season with great expectations. Entering ACHS as the top-ranked player in the state for incoming freshmen, and ranked No. 40 overall in North Carolina, the Viking golf coaching staff hoped for Johnson to make an instant impact on the program.
Despite contending on a regular basis against a two-time state 1A individual champion and the eventual 2023 state 1A golf championship team within his own conference, Hank more than delivered for the Big Red, as he earned Western Highlands Conference All-Conference honors while also upending the defending 1A state individual champion as part of a three-way playoff in the WHC Tournament to capture the individual conference championship. Johnson went on to qualify for the state championships through the 1A Western Regional, and placed sixth overall in the NCHSAA 1A Boys Golf Championship.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.