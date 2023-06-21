Avery High School freshman Hank Johnson entered his first high school season with great expectations. Entering ACHS as the top-ranked player in the state for incoming freshmen, and ranked No. 40 overall in North Carolina, the Viking golf coaching staff hoped for Johnson to make an instant impact on the program.

Despite contending on a regular basis against a two-time state 1A individual champion and the eventual 2023 state 1A golf championship team within his own conference, Hank more than delivered for the Big Red, as he earned Western Highlands Conference All-Conference honors while also upending the defending 1A state individual champion as part of a three-way playoff in the WHC Tournament to capture the individual conference championship. Johnson went on to qualify for the state championships through the 1A Western Regional, and placed sixth overall in the NCHSAA 1A Boys Golf Championship.

