As the nighttime temperatures cool and the leaves change, the communities and visitors of northwestern North Carolina are offered various opportunities to discover fall festivals, seek out haunted locations, or just enjoy a hot cider drink.
From pumpkin cannons to trick-or-treaters to haunted houses, there are sure to be activities that promise hair-raising good times for all.
New River Corn Maze, Deep Gap
Located beside the scenic New River, on the historic Brown Family Farm, this five-acre corn maze offers more than just a challenge. The “pick your own pumpkin” patch is home to gourds big and small, an array of varieties, sizes, and colors from typical Jack-O-Lantern’s to Giant Pumpkins to heirloom pumpkins are available for picking, including a favorite among culinary circles, the Jarrahdale pumpkin.
A tram meanders around the farm, offering a view of all the fall colors. The corn maze is one mile of twisting turning fun.
Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the mountain air and partake in a game of corn hole.
New River Corn Maze is located at 660 Laurel Gap Ridge Rd, Boone, NC 28607. For information about this season’s pricing email newrivercornmaze@gmail.com. Opens Sept. 2022.
Terror by the River, Boone
Kristina and Matt Ward are the proud owners of Terror by the River, a haunted house and trail in the mountains of North Carolina. The Ward’s promise an experience that is sure to “scare your pants off.”
“Doing this has brought us so much joy to just be able to see everyone having so much fun,” Kristina Ward said.
The business outgrew Wahoo’s Adventures two years ago, and will be hosting it’s fourth annual event. For the second year in a row, the event will be held at the High Country Fairgrounds at 748 Roby Green Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Starting the last weekend in Sept. and every Friday and Saturday night in Oct., Terror by the River will lead one group of people at a time on foot through a trail of monsters and ghouls.
The venue opens at 6 p.m. for guests who wish to browse around or kids who wish to take the spooky tour in the daylight, but once the sun has set it becomes the witching hour.
The haunted trail will operate 8 p.m.-11 p.m. and can be tailored, upon request, to a level of terror of the guests choosing.
Bonfires, corn hole, giant checkers, a gift shop and snacks will all be available to guests with the price of admission. Tickets are $20 and tickets for kids under 10 are half off. Groups of 6 or larger can make reservations.
Terror by the River is home to the largest grim reaper in the nation.
“We hope to see as many happy, scared, laughing faces as possible,” Kristina Ward said. For more information regarding this event visit terrorbytheriver.com, call (828) 964-5392, or visit https://www.facebook.com/TerrorbytheriverBooneNc/
Haunted Factory, West Jefferson
The Haunted Factory opened in 2016 and features more than 40 actors. The venue, located in the former Catawissa Lumber building behind the West Jefferson Fire department, features heart-stopping action and frightening encounters with monsters from the underworld.
The business opened its first haunted attraction in 2008, but relocated in hopes of providing a more memorable experience for guests. This creepy haunted-house style attraction is not recommended for guests under the age of 8.
The Haunted Factory is located at 301 Locust St., West Jefferson. For additional information or to confirm its opening this year, go to https://www.facebook.com/The-Haunted-Factory-Of-Ashe-County-NC-101984738899819/, call (336) 977-9025, or email thehauntedfactoryashe@yahoo.com.
Beary Scary Halloween, Grandfather Mountain
This special daylong event features a wide range of activities, including trick-or-treating, spooky arts and crafts, making enrichments for animals, and a costume contest, and is included with the price of admission to the attraction. Kids dressed in costume even receive admission at half price.
“Beary Scary is a great way for kids to come up to celebrate Halloween and learn all about bears and other fun creatures,” Jenny Condron, assistant habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park said.
The location of the event will be at Grandfather Mountain, address 2050 Blowing Rock Highway Linville, NC 28646. It is a one-day event, taking place on Oct. 29, 2022 from 11:00 am - 3:30 pm.
During the event, patrons can trick-or-treat throughout the park while learning about bear facts. Locations include the gate house, Half Moon Overlook, animal habitats, Nature Museum, Top Shop and the Mile High Swinging Bridge.
“Not only is it fun to say, Beary Scary is a truly unique way to celebrate Halloween — with Grandfather Mountain’s resident party animals,” added Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park. For more information on the status of this event, head to https://grandfather.com/event/beary-scary-halloween/
Blowing Rock Halloween Fest, Blowing Rock
Join Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation for an afternoon full of free fun and spooky activities! From downtown trick-or-treating to the famous Monster March, this is a Halloween event for children of all ages. Most activities will happen at Memorial Park, in the center of downtown Blowing Rock, with some activities occurring at adjacent locations.
This festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from approximately 3 p.m.-8p.m., times subject to change. For more information call 828-295-5222 or visit https://blowingrock.com/halloween/
Candlelight Ghost Tour, Wilkesboro
The Candlelight Ghost Tours is a program operated as a fundraiser by and for the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Folklore and ghost tales abound in this area, passed down from one generation to the next.
Guests can walk amid the historic set up and be regaled with stories of the past, though maybe some folks are not as “past” as one might think. Guests might hear the footsteps of the long dead Tom “Dooley” Dula in the jail cell he once occupied or might spy the earthbound spirit of a little girl killed by runaway horses.
Tours are scheduled for Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Oct. 29. Tickets are $15 per person, and are slotted to begin at 7:30p.m. For more information, vist https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057106824689, call (336) 667-3171, or visit https://wilkesheritagemuseum.com/events-calendar.
Boone Boo!, Boone
In downtown Boone, community members and visitors alike are invited to visit downtown merchants for a safe, family-friendly trick-or-treating event. The stage will be set with a special Halloween music playlist streaming down King Street and larger-than-life Halloween inflatables lining the sidewalks. The central part of King Street will be closed (from Appalachian Street to Burrell Street) to accommodate trick-or-treaters and to make room for some surprise guests. For children with food allergy concerns, various businesses will also be handing out non-candy treats. Be sure to stop by the Jones House lawn and the Watauga County Public Library for some additional silly and spooky fun! Nothing is out of the question including surprise guests, special performances, and impromptu dance parties!
Located at 604 West King St., the parlor and gallery of the Jones House will be decked out with silly, spooky décor.
For more information call (828) 268-6280, or visit https://www.joneshouse.org/booneboo.
Ashe County Corn Maze, West Jefferson
The Ashe County Corn Maze is around 4 acres, and can take as little as 30 minutes, and possibly up to an hour or so. Go at your own pace and take in the beautiful natural surroundings of the Ashe County scenery.
In addition to the maze itself, the site offers multiple games and activities for the whole family, including a monster slingshot, a pumpkin cannon, jump houses, pumpkin bowling and the famous giant pipe slide. There’s also a smaller hay bale maze for younger children.
Ashe County Corn Maze is open Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 17-Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Live music is featured every Saturday during the fall season, while the venue boasts new contests with fun prizes.
Admission to the venue is $12, while children age three and younger are admitted free. A season pass is also available at patrons’ requests.
Ashe County Corn Maze is located at 1332 NC Hwy 16 S, Jefferson, NC 28640. For more information, call (828) 406-0339, email rragriservice@gmail.com, or visit http://ashecountycornmazeandpumpkinfestival.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.