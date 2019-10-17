BLOWING ROCK — Both Saturday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 31, will see ghouls, goblins, superheroes big and small, animals and much more at two different Halloween events in town.
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is hosting spooky stories and creepy crafts on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 2 p.m. Spooky stories will be at 3:30 p.m. with creepy crafts following. No reservations are required.
Also on Oct 26, Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation is presenting a series of events for families and their kids, all taking place in and around Memorial Park in downtown Blowing Rock. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be games and activities for kids in Memorial Park, including airwalks. Hayrides through the town start at 4 p.m. and the big features takes place at 5:30 p.m. with the Monster March on Main Street. In 2018, more than 100 costumed participants took park. The lineup is at the American Legion Hall on Wallingford Avenue.
Trick or treat is downtown Blowing Rock and trunk or treat at Blowing Rock First Baptist Church on Sunset Drive starts at 6 p.m. Costume contest entries at the Memorial Park gazebo are taken until 6:45 p.m. and the winners announced at 7 p.m.
Then at 8 p.m., after the sun goes down, there will be a moonlight scavenger hunt at Broyhill Park. The hunt is limited to kids ages 6-13 and participants must bring a flashlight.
Down the road at Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock, the annual trick of treating event takes place on Halloween itself, Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
“This is a fun, family event for all,” Tanger said in a statement. “Stores will host a Spooktacular Scavenger hunt for guests of all ages to participate in all the fun clues and complete your scavenger hunt card. Bring your completed cards to shopper service to be entered in a drawing for a Tanger Gift Basket filled with lots of spooky goodies.”
There will be activities for the entire family, such as a touch-a-truck meet and greet with local fire and police, Halloween games area in the courtyard, monster mash party with DJ and photo booth, local food trucks and much more.
For more information about BRAHM, call (828) 295-9099 or visit blowingrockmuseum.org. For more information about Blowing Rock’s Halloween Festival on Oct. 26, call Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation at (828)295-5222. For more information about Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock, visit www.tangeroutlets.com or call (828) 295-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.