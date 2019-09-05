BLOWING ROCK — From Shawty to Helen Reddy and a whole lot in between, Blowing Rock showed up and showed out on Aug. 25, 27 and 30 for Groovy Nights XI at the Blowing Rock Country Club.
Emceed bu George Wilcox, 13 acts graced the stage in front of lively crowd, showing their stuff. Costumers were more elaborate than some of the dance moves, but each act received an ovation all the same.
The show is directed by Kim McDonald Hartley, Jean Wilkinson and Sandy Miller, produced by Christy Kennedy, staged by Todd Hartley with music and lighting by Scott Gragg with Larry’s Music and Sound. The idea was conceived more than a decade ago by Karen Curlin.
Groovy Nights is a part of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation’s “Community Days,” the funds raised go to college scholarships for local kids.
“Since (inception), 100-plus students have received scholarships totaling over $913,000,” the foundations’ website states. “Of that number, over 90 percent have graduated with undergraduate or associates degrees and many have, or are in the process of, obtaining advanced degrees.”
