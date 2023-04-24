March 2023 weather at Grandfather

March 2023 saw fairly average weather on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations. The average high temperature for March 2023 was 45.03 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average low of 29.89 degrees and a mean of 37.46 degrees.

 Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

LINVILLE – March 2023 saw fairly average weather on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations.

